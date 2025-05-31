Hinsdale couple file $500 million claim against car wash for son’s death

A Hinsdale couple have filed a $500 million claim against a car wash they said was negligent in their son’s death.

Brian and Kristine Richards, as independent administrators of the estate of Sean Richards, filed a Notice of Claim today for $500 million in the bankruptcy case of Fuller’s Service Center Inc., operator of Fuller’s Car Wash.

The $500 million claim includes both compensatory and punitive damages.

At 2:30 p.m. July 17, 2023, Sean Richards, 14, was walking on a sidewalk from his orthodontist to the Hinsdale Public Library when he was struck and killed by a Fuller’s employee recklessly driving a Jeep, according to attorneys for the family.

Sean’s mother, Kristine, witnessed the incident and rushed to her son’s aid after he was struck, lying on top of his body and screaming for help, according to attorneys with the Clifford Law Offices in Chicago. They added the incident was captured by multiple video cameras.

At least three other similar incident occurred at the Fuller’s Car Wash in Hinsdale – in 2007, 2009 and 2022, according to the family’s lawyers. Each of the previous incidents caused significant property damage to vehicles, but did not harm people, the lawyers said.

Fuller’s, being aware of the risk after the three earlier incidents took no precautions to protect pedestrians, lawyers added.

In December 2023, the Richards family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Fuller’s. The Richards family identified three objectives for their lawsuit: truth, accountability and public safety.

In January, prior to the first deposition of any defendant in the wrongful death lawsuit, Fuller’s filed a Voluntary Petition for Bankruptcy, which caused an immediate halt to the lawsuit.

The Richards family said they believe that the Fuller’s bankruptcy filing is nothing more than another step in Fuller’s efforts to avoid accountability and discovery of the truth.

The family said they will continue to pursue the truth about what happened on July 17, 2023, and inn the days and years leading up to that day, including why Fuller’s never took any action to protect the public from a known risk

Family members said their claim in the Fuller’s bankruptcy proceeding does not change their goals nor can any dollar amount ever represent Sean’s life.

A Clifford lawyer sad the bankruptcy process requires the Richards family to reduce their claim to a dollar amount, but noted the family intends to continue pursuing the truth, accountability and public safety.

“Sean’s death should have never happened,” Clifford lawyers said in a statement. “It was entirely preventable, but Fuller’s consciously chose not to take simple, inexpensive steps to prevent such a tragedy. The Richards’s quest for improved public safety extends beyond creating a safe environment at Fuller’s Car Wash, which is why they are seeking punitive damages.

“With this lawsuit, the Richards (family is) hoping to send a message to businesses large and small that there is a price to choosing profits and greed over public safety.”