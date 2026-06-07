Hollywood Aurora starts transition to new facility

Heading to Hollywood will have a different meaning in a few weeks – and Greg Moore couldn’t be happier.

Moore, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Aurora, is overseeing the transition from the company’s riverboat casino to an entertainment destination off Interstate 88.

The riverboat casino will close Wednesday morning, June 10, and the new facility is slated to open to the public at 8:30 p.m. June 24.

Moore said patrons can expect a unique experience at the new Hollywood facility.

“In almost every way, it will be different,” Moore said. “It will have more square footage. There will be dining options, with celebrity chefs that you would only get in Downtown Chicago.”

The new Hollywood Aurora is on Farnsworth Avenue off I-88 next to the Chicago Premium Outlets, a mall that draws 8.5 million visitors a year.

“It will be a good partnership between us and the outlets,” Moore said. “We are right off the I-88 highway. We have a hotel and wellness spa. Out-of-towners can come and stay in one of our 226 rooms, 26 of which are suites.

“We are thrilled with it.”

Moore said the move will make Hollywood more of an entertainment destination than its riverboat location, which primarily focused on gamblers.

“Even if gambling doesn’t appeal to you, the new location has a hotel, spa and courtyard. There is something for everyone,” he said. “We have a 12,000-square-foot ballroom that will be used for ticketed shows.”

Moore added that the new facility’s bar will feature performances by local bands.

The Hollywood Aurora vice president noted that the new facility will double its workforce when at full operating capacity.

“We are going from a little less than 400 employees now and we expect to eventually be over 800 employees at the new facility,” Moore said. “And that is not counting the jobs around creating the new facility. We had a small army of construction people here for 30 months. They did amazing work.”

He noted that Hollywood is battling with other entertainment venues for people’s attention.

“There are so many casinos in the Chicago area,” Moore said. “We are also competing for the average person’s entertainment dollars. That is why with Hollywood, you can now go and have a nice dinner. It is not just a place for game players.”

Moore contends that Hollywood will bring something different to the table.

“We are bringing the city into the suburbs,” he said. “We have amazing chefs. It is easier to park at the new facility. It is designed for a broad spectrum of guests.

“We are trying to be a one-stop location for people’s shopping and entertainment needs. We have high-quality restaurants for the foodies. We have entertainment. It is another hotel for the area.

“We have a courtyard with controlled access.”

Moore noted that both the new casino and hotel are Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified and will have a “pretty substantial” number of solar panels on the roof.

He noted that PENN Entertainment, Hollywood Aurora’s parent company, is “environmentally conscience, whenever possible.”

PENN plans to close the Hollywood Casino Aurora riverboat property at 5:59 a.m. Wednesday in preparation for the opening of the $360 million land-based property.

“We are less than a month away from welcoming our loyal customers and guests to the new state-of-the-art Hollywood Casino Aurora,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and president of PENN Entertainment. Our Aurora riverboat has created thousands of memorable experiences and supported economic development throughout the city for over three decades, and we look forward to replicating these successes for years to come.”

kbeese@chronicleillinos.com