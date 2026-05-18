Little Feat brings big sound to Arcada

The legendary band Little Feat displayed their gift for songwriting and musicianship at their standing-room-only concert at the Arcada Theater on May 9. Their yearlong USA tour is titled “The Last Farewell Tour,” but based on their recent performance, they aren’t standing on their last legs. This was a superb show.

The group started in 1969 by guitarist extraordinaire Lowell George who was encouraged by Frank Zappa to start his own band. He added keyboardist Bill Payne who is the last remaining original member in Little Feat. By their third album, percussionist/vocalist Sam Clayton was added along with bassist Kenny Gradney and a little later guitarist Fred Tackett. All four are still active players in the band.

The band’s name came from a comical remark made by a member of Zappa’s Mothers of Invention mocking the size of George’s petite feet.

The spelling of the word feet was changed to “feat” in honor of the Liverpool Mop Tops who changed Beetles to Beatles.

Little Feat’s sound can be described as American roots music made up of rock, country, jazz, blues and New Orleans funk. The combination of George’s soulful slide work, Payne’s boogie style piano and a tight rhythm section created the original lineup’s infectious grooves. George and Payne’s growling southern style vocals added to their signature sound.

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page has cited Little Feat as his favorite American band and Elton John considers Payne as one of the finest at his craft.

George passed away in 1979, but the band continued successfully with many players coming and going throughout the years. Guitarist/vocalist Scott Sharrard and drummer Tony Leone joined the band at the beginning of this decade.

The over two-hour show contained 20-plus songs from their extensive catalog of swampy compositions starting with their self-titled 1971 debut album to their most recent LP. Some tunes were played in their original form while others involved long jams with each member of the band soloing.

The show was divided into three parts with the first electric set followed by a quick break. An acoustic set came next before returning to another electric set. The first set was good, but it was the acoustic and final sets that shined.

Payne’s piano/organ playing was a highlight. His physical appearance might be that of a senior citizen, but his fingers were young and nimble. His boogie piano solos were mesmerizing and when called on, demonstrated his bluesy vocal chops.

Fan favorite Clayton played mostly congas and supplied his guttural vocal on the Muddy Waters song “I Can’t Be Satisfied.” He’s not the only vocalist in his family. Sister Merry Clayton has famously sung backup for many artists, including Mick Jagger on the Rolling Stone’s powerful song “Gimme Shelter.”

Tackett’s forte is rhythm guitar, but when he did play lead, he was masterful. He crooned “Honest Man,” a song he co-wrote with George for George’s 1979 solo album “Thanks I’ll Eat It Here.”

Sharrard was excellent on slide guitar and took the lead on most of the band’s vocals. He handled the demanding task of delivering George’s parts with cool aptitude and enthusiasm.

The rhythm section of drummer Leone and bassist Gradney kept the band from going off the rails, ensuring structure to the musical piece during and after long improvisational flights.

The concert’s background video screen was filled with images of band members past and present along with the many Little Feat logos. Talk between songs was sparse as the music was the message. All songs were played with first-time vitality — never a moment of “phoning it in.”

Setlist listed by album