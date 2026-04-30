Longtime volunteers make a difference for Marianjoy patients, staff

Elsie Dieden went to Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton in 2000 to help one of her special needs students acclimate to his volunteer work – and she never left.

“I got hooked,” Dieden said of helping at the rehabilitation center.

The former special education teacher in Community Unit School District 200 said she found herself drawn to Marianjoy’s mission and began volunteering regularly at the hospital.

After retirement, she deepened her volunteer commitment to the Northwestern Medicine hospital’s spiritual care department. She helped launch the “Music on Call” program that brings recorded music to patients’ bedsides.

She wheels an iPad to patients’ rooms and plays whatever music they want to hear.

“Music brings out things in people just hearing it or sometimes talking about it,” Dieden said. “Obviously, our idea is not for me to just sit there and play them music, though that’s fine if that’s what the patient wants or they want to sleep while they’re listening to something beautiful, that’s fine, but it is also to see if they want to talk, which they do.

“That’s what keeps me here. That fact that I could be a vessel for that. Nobody wants to be here. Everybody’s in shock from whatever happened to them – whether it’s a stroke, lost limb, or whatever’s going on. So, music, if nothing else, is kind of a little break in the day for a half-hour. It brings out all kinds of feelings oftentimes. It makes me feel like my life still has purpose.”

The 79-year-old Villa Park resident said has no intention of stopping her volunteer efforts at Marianjoy any time soon.

“I love it. I absolutely love it,” Dieden said.

She goes to patients’ rooms during her 2 1/2-hour shift each Wednesday, sharing music with them.

“The best thing is to serve the patients. I meet all kinds of different people,” Dieden said.

She has played everything from spiritual music that has made people cry to zydeco tunes.

Dieden remembers getting a request for the song “Stand by Me,” where the couple in the room held hands and the nurse came in to take vitals and began singing as well.

“It lets the people know that they are loved and cared for,” Dieden said.

Jackie Peterson, 44, has also been a steady presence at Marianjoy for more than 25 years. She began volunteering in the hospital’s mail room during her senior year at Wheaton North High School and today gives her time and talents alongside her job coach and friend Kathy Konzcak.

As a person living with a disability, Jackie began volunteering at the encouragement of her parents, Barbara and Chris. Believing it was important for Jackie to be engaged in the community, her parents saw volunteering as meaningful way for her to build connections and develop greater independence.

Each Tuesday, Jackie and Kathy spend two hours assembling and delivering Patient and Family Education notebooks throughout the hospital. For 14 years, the two women have worked alongside one another at nonprofit organizations, forming a close friendship strengthened through shared responsibilities and social activities. They also volunteer at the DuPage Care Center and have assisted the county’s Animal Shelter.

Marianjoy, however, leads Jackie’s volunteer duties.

“I love it,” Jackie said of her time at the hospital.

Her favorite part of being at the hospital?

“The doctors,” she said, with a smile.

Jackie considers the staff and volunteers “family.” Many know Jackie by name, and it’s not uncommon for the Wheaton resident to pass nurses in the hallways and for nurses to stop and say ‘Hello.”

“She’s always happy,” Kathy said of Jackie.

Lora Cummings, volunteer coordinator at Marianjoy, oversees the 92 people who donate time to the Northwestern Medicine facility.

“You see how meaningful it is to them helping the patients and the staff,” Cummings said. “We almost double our program in the summer.”

She said many medical students volunteer at the hospital during summers “because it does give them a little more unique experience.”

Cummings said the Marianjoy volunteer troupe is “a mix of students, grateful patients, and then those in the community where there might be that connection where they knew of somebody (at Marianjoy) or since Marianjoy has been such a part of the community, they know its reputation and want to be part of that journey of getting a patient home.”

Marianjoy volunteers serve as greeters, way finders, transporters to the chapel on Sundays, re-stockers, cleaners and companions for patients.

Cummings said she loves being able to work with the hospital’s volunteers.

“You have people coming here just because they want to give back,” she said. “I have a volunteer who says ‘Every day is a good day.’ Well, how can you not get in that rhythm when you have people donating their time?”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com