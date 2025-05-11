Man killed in Downers Grove shooting

A 24-year-old man died Saturday night from injuries sustained in a Downers Grove shooting.

The man, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of his family, was involved in a fight shortly after 6:50 p.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of Prentiss Drive.

A preliminary police investigation indicates that two men were in an altercation with another man when several gunshots were fired.

The 24-year-old man was injured in the shooting and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police have determined that the individuals involved in the incident were known to each other and there was no threat to the public.

Downers Grove police continue to investigate the shooting.

No one was in custody as of press time.

The Downers Grove Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 630-434-5600.