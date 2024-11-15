Mother, son sentenced for 2018 Naperville murder

A woman and her son have been sentenced for the 2018 murder and armed robbery of a Naperville man.

Candace Jones, 44, formerly of Chicago, and her son, Ernest Collins, 28, formerly of Rockford, were both sentenced Wednesday to serve time in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder and robbery of Michael Armendariz.

DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Michael Reidy sentenced Collins to 70 years on the murder charge and 28 years on the armed robbery charge. Jones was sentenced to 40 years on the murder charge and 21 years on the armed robbery charge.

On Sept. 29, 2023, following a four-day trial, a jury found Collins guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

On Oct. 27, 2023, following another four-day trial, a different jury found Jones guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Both Collins and Jones appeared in Bond Court on Feb. 9, 2019, where the court granted the state’s motion to deny bond for both defendants. Collins and Jones have remained in custody in the DuPage County Jail since that time.

On Aug. 19, 2022, a third individual involved in the murder, Cassandra Green, 27, formerly of Rockford, entered an agreed plea of guilty to one count of armed robbery in exchange for her cooperation.

Green was sentenced Nov. 13, 2023, to 21 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be served at 85 percent.

On Jan. 18, 2018, Naperville police officers responded to a call on Whispering Hills Drive regarding a missing Naperville resident, Michael Armendariz, who was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2018. Following an investigation, authorities learned that Collins, Jones and Green had devised a scheme to rob Armendariz with a gun. The investigation found that Armendariz received a Snapchat message from Green at 9:11 p.m. Jan. 14, 2018.

Shortly after receiving the message, Armendariz left his apartment and got into a black 1999 Ford Explorer driven by Green that was in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Green then drove out of the parking lot with Armendariz in the vehicle. Five minutes later, Collins emerged from hiding in the back of the Explorer and shot Armendariz twice in the back of the head.

The duo then traveled to Jones’ residence in Chicago and, with Jones’ help, placed Armendariz’s body in a garbage can and then put the garbage can in Jones’ garage. At some point in time, the garbage can was moved to the garage of the vacant house next to Jones’ home. The following day, Collins and Green took Armendariz’s apartment keys and burglarized his apartment.

Armendariz’s body was discovered several months later and an investigation was undertaken by the Chicago and Naperville police departments. The investigation ultimately led to the apprehension of all three defendants. Jones was taken into custody on Feb. 6, 2019, in Chicago while Collins and Green were taken into custody on Feb. 4, 2019, in Rockford.

“Working together, Ernest Collins, Candice Jones and Cassandra Green devised an evil, heartless plot to rob and kill Michael Armendariz,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Once this scheme was put into motion, Michael never stood a chance, as he was ambushed and shot twice in the back of his head in a cold-blooded execution.

“While Mr. Collins and Ms. Jones will more than likely spend the rest of their lives behind bars, Michael is never coming back. Guilty verdicts and long prison sentences cannot fill the emptiness Michael’s family and friends have already endured and will continue to suffer for the rest of their lives. Perhaps knowing that those responsible for Michael’s murder will be held accountable will offer some measure of justice in Michael’s name. Their tragic loss has undoubtedly impacted their lives and perhaps when they find themselves in difficult times, they will be able to draw upon happy memories of Michael for the strength they need to continue without the love and support he once provided.

“I thank the Naperville and Chicago police departments for their outstanding work on this sad case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Helen Kapas, Amanda Meindl and Michael Paup for their efforts in holding Candice Jones, Ernest Collins and Cassandra Green responsible for their roles in the senseless murder of Michael Armendariz.”

The sentences for both Collins and Jones will be served concurrently. Both defendants will be required to serve 100 percent of their sentence before being eligible for parole.