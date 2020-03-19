Naperville closes city buildings through end of month

While municipal buildings in Naperville are now closed to the public through March 30 due to the going coronavirus outbreak, delivery of city services will continue.

Mayor Steve Chirico on Wednesday, March 18 declared a local state of emergency as the community responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council approved extending it through April 21.

The declaration gives city leaders increased ability to deal with emerging issues, such as allowing grocery deliveries outside of standard times, waiving electric and water cut offs, and extending liquor license renewals.

The declaration also allows the city the ability to apply for federal reimbursement for certain expenditures related to the disaster if money becomes available in the future.

“The declaration of a local emergency is a procedural tool many communities are using to aid in the response to the COVID-19 outbreak and related closures,” Chirico said. “I acknowledge that the events of the past few weeks have been disconcerting to many, but I urge Naperville citizens to remain calm and follow the advice of health experts. The city has plans in place to ensure that we can continue delivering critical city services, and I am confident that we will get through this situation together and come out stronger as a community in the end.”

VIDEO: Mayor Chirico’s statement

During the closure, city operations will continue with a modified staffing structure, including some employees working from home. First responders with the Naperville Police and Fire Departments will continue to provide emergency services to the city of Naperville and remain ready to respond to any call for service or situation that may develop.

To safeguard the health of our staff and help limit the transmission of COVID‐19, we ask that when calling 9‐1‐1, you tell the dispatcher/call taker if you or anyone with you has flu‐like symptoms.

Additionally, the Naperville Police Department encourages residents to use our online reporting system to file non‐emergency police reports whenever possible. To file a police report or view a list of incident types you can report online, visit www.naperville.il.us/onlinereporting.

Other city business can still be conducted online, through email or phone calls. The public can use the city’s online help center at https://napervilleil.mycusthelp.com/ or call 630-420-6111 to be forwarded to the appropriate department.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.naperville.il.us/coronavirus-resources to stay up to date on any modifications to city services and the city’s COVID-19 response.

“I am extremely heartened by the acts of thoughtfulness and compassion I’m seeing around town and reading about online, and I encourage our residents to continue taking care of each other during these uncertain times,” Chirico said. “It’s times like this that truly test the character of a community, and I have no doubt that Naperville will rise to the occasion.”