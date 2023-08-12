Naperville man charged with soliciting 12-year-old

A 19-year-old man living in Naperville on a student visa is accused of soliciting and attempting to meet a 12-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts.

Eziz Serdarow, a resident of the 100 block of East 11th Avenue, was being held in DuPage County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Mia McPherson also ordered Serdarow to surrender his passport as a condition of bond.

It is alleged that on Aug. 4, Serdarow sent a 12-year-old girl unsolicited text messages, asking her to go on a walk and to send photos of herself to him. The victim told her parents about the text messages and her parents reported the incident to Lisle police.

Serdarow allegedly sent more messages to the alleged victim’s phone, including photos of nude people engaging in sex acts. He also allegedly sent a text to the victim indicating that he wanted to have sex with her.

It is also alleged Serdarow agreed to meet the victim in a park so he could drive her to his house to engage in sex. When Serdarow arrived at the park on Thursday, Aug. 10, Lisle police said they took him into custody. After executing a search warrant for Serdarow’s car, police allegedly found condoms and lubricant in the glove compartment.

“With text messaging and instant messaging functions, cell phones have become a part of the everyday lives of millions of people,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Unfortunately, text messaging has also become a virtual electronic playground where sexual predators can hide behind the anonymity it provides.

“I encourage parents to talk to their children about cell phone safety and to instruct their children to be cautious when using text or instant messaging features. I would like to thank the Lisle Police Department for their outstanding police work not only on this case, but for their continued efforts in protecting the public from those who would harm our children.”

“Preying on children is disturbing and sickening on so many levels,” said Lisle Police Chief Kevin Licko. “I want to thank our detectives who worked diligently to build a strong case to hold Mr. Serdarow accountable for his alleged actions.”

Serdarow has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 1 felony; and traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony.

If convicted of the solicitation charge, Serdarow faces from four to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. If convicted of the traveling to meet a minor charge, Serdarow faces between two and five years in prison.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18 in front of Judge McPherson for arraignment.