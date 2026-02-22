Naperville man killed in Northwest Side crash

A Naperville man was killed Friday morning in an accident on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The 25-year-old passenger in a Toyota Prius died in the accident at 5:50 a.m. Friday on the 3500 block of North Elston Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Ali Abdullah of the 2100 block of Joyce Lane in Naperville.

Police said the driver of a Toyota RAV4 was northbound on Elston and disregarded a traffic signal, striking the Prius, which was traveling southbound on Kedzie Avenue.

The driver of the Prius, a 37-year-old man, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Abdullah was also transported to Illinois Masonic, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the RAV4 fled the scene on foot.

The Chicago Police Department Major Accidents Investigation Unit is examining the case.