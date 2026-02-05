Naperville police charge man with driving stolen vehicle

A Naperville man has been charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ethan Christiansen, 19, a resident of the 2300 block of Kleim Road, faces five felony charges after his arrest Monday. Police said he was in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen the previous day.

On Sunday morning, Naperville police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Brainard Street for reports that several vehicles had been burglarized overnight and that one, a 2007 Honda Civic, had been stolen.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police license-plate reader technology detected the vehicle and a state trooper followed the car into Naperville.

When Naperville police arrived in the area, the driver stopped the vehicle on the 800 block of North Brainard and fled on foot.

Following a short foot pursuit, officers took the suspect into custody. He was identified as Ethan Christiansen.

While being place under arrest, Christiansen allegedly resisted and battered an officer.

During their investigation, police said they discovered a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine in Christiansen’s possession and pills that tested positive for methamphetamine in the area the suspect had fled.

Christiansen is charged with:

Aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony

Resisting arrest, a Class 4 felony

Possession of controlled substance, a Class 4 felony

Police continue to investigate the motor vehicle burglaries.

“This arrest highlights the effectiveness of strong partnerships and technology in keeping our community safe,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. “I commend the Illinois State Police and our officers for their quick coordination and professionalism, particularly during a situation that escalated and resulted in an officer being battered.

“We take crimes involving stolen vehicles, drug possession, and violence against officers very seriously, and we will continue working diligently to hold offenders accountable.”

Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 3 felonies carry punishment of two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.