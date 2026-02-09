Naperville police: Man had loaded gun in car under 1-year-old

A Downers Grove man has been charged with concealing a loaded gun under an occupied car seat.

Antoine Street, 40, a resident of the 5800 block of Lee Avenue, is being held in DuPage County Jail. He is charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon concealed in a vehicle with no Firearm Owner Identification card or conceal-carry permit, a Class 4 felony; and misdemeanor charges of resisting a police officer, endangering the health or life of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana by a passenger.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Naperville police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle whose registered owner, later identified as Street, had active warrants out of Cook County. During the traffic stop, officers made contact with Street who was in the rear passenger-side seat.

Officers also observed that next to Street was a child car seat, with a 1-year-old in it.

It is alleged that when officers informed Street that he was under arrest and asked to exit the vehicle, he resisted and ultimately had to be forced out by officers, after which officers placed him under arrest.

Police said during a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded 9 mm Ruger pistol with a bullet in the chamber under the child car seat in which his daughter was sitting.

It is further alleged that the Ruger was less than an inch away from where Street was sitting and that the handle of the gun was facing the defendant with the barrel pointed toward the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police said that when officers took Street into custody, he was unlawfully in possession of 32 grams of marijuana.

“The very idea that someone would hide a loaded weapon, with one bullet in the chamber, under an occupied car seat where their infant daughter was sitting is inconceivable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Thankfully, officers were able to remove the weapon before tragedy struck. I commend the Naperville Police Department for their heads-up work on this case and their continued efforts in keeping our communities safe.”

“Naperville has some of the most proactive, dedicated police officers a community could ask for,” Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said. “Arrests like this highlight the fact that our officers aren’t just sitting around waiting for the next 911 call to come in. They’re out there patrolling, conducting traffic stops, and making this city safer.

“With their effort and the support of State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office, we’ll continue to take offenders off the streets and hold them accountable for breaking the law and endangering our community.”

Street’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 2 in front of Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.

Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.