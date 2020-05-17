Naperville readies for possible flooding in downtown area

After heavy rains this past week and more rain expected over the next 36-48 hours, the city of Naperville is preparing for possible flooding in the downtown district as well as residential areas near downtown and downstream of the DuPage River.

The city is monitoring the DuPage River’s levels and is alerting residents to possible flooding conditions.

Sand and sand bags are available to residents in preparation of flooding. Residents are asked to go the to Riverview Court off of Hillside Road just east of Washington to fill and take sand bags.

They are also advised to bring a shovel and wear a cloth face covering in case social distancing is difficult to maintain.

More flood preparation tips and safety tips are available at: http://ow.ly/8oaY50zIcUs.