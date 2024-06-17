Naperville woman charged with having her kids steal from Yorktown store

A Naperville woman has been charged with enlisting the help of her two juvenile daughters to steal merchandise valued at $4,600 from a Yorktown store.

Ritka Jain, 36, a resident of the 2500 block of Warm Springs Lane, has been charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class 1 felony; one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony; and one count of retail theft, a Class 3 felony.

Class 1 felonies are punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Lombard officers were dispatched to the JC Penney department store, 175 Yorktown Mall Drive, regarding a suspected retail theft. Following an investigation, it is alleged that Jain used her two daughters, ages 9 and 5, to help her conceal merchandise in a piece of luggage and inside a baby stroller.

Prosecutors said Jain’s theft included 207 items of clothing, a pair of shoes, three toys and the piece of luggage.

Jain and her daughters allegedly walked past the final point of purchase without paying for the items.

The Naperville woman was released on her own recognizance at the scene.

“The very idea that Ms. Jain enlisted her two young daughters to help steal more than $4,600 worth of merchandise is extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Retail theft, which according to the National Retail Foundation amounted to nearly $35 billion in losses nationwide in 2022, is not a victimless crime.

“Losses are ultimately paid for by consumers, employees, business owners, shareholders and entire communities. I thank the Lombard Police Department for their efforts in keeping our retail establishments safe for employees and patrons.”

“The Lombard Police Department would like to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his staff for their assistance on this disturbing case,” said Lombard Chief of Police Tom Wirsing

Jain’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 22 for arraignment in front of Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.