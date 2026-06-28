New Hollywood Casino Aurora location opens its doors

A project more than a decade in the making has come to fruition.

Hollywood Casino Aurora is now open, putting smiles on the faces of leaders from PENN Entertainment, owners of the property, and the city, which can expect millions in additional funds boosting city coffers.

The casino, which had been in Downtown Aurora for more than 30 years, is now on Farnsworth Avenue just north of Interstate 88 near the Chicago Premium Outlets.

“This project is a game-changer,” Aurora Ald. Carl Franco said of new Hollywood facility, which also includes a 226-room hotel, a spa, and food stands and restaurants featuring top Chicago area chefs.

“We’re very proud of it,” Franco said, taking in the new facility at its June 24 opening.

The 5th Ward alderman, who has been on the City Council since 2015 when thoughts of new Hollywood Casino location started, noted it was the Aurora administration in 2019 that went to Springfield to get the law changed so that casinos no longer had to be on water.

“Going forward, it’s another feather in our cap,” Franco said. “Between the Paramount (Theatre), River’s Edge Park and this, we are very happy about it.”

The casino, which had been generating $15 million a year in revenue to the city, had dipped to around $5 million per year recently. Its new location, and the extra amenities, are expected to drive that revenue back to around $15 million annually.

“It’s basically a destination again,” Franco said. “Much better location than it was in Downtown Aurora because people see it.”

He said the proximity to the outlet mall will be a benefit to both facilities.

Jay Snowden, CEO and president of PENN Entertainment, noted that in less than a year his firm has opened both new Hollywood Casino Joliet and Hollywood Casino Aurora facilities, added a second tower to its M Resort in Las Vegas and opened a new entertainment destination in Columbus, Ohio.

The $360 million Hollywood Aurora property shows that the company is betting on Aurora, Snowden said.

“Together, we are welcoming a new era that solidifies our commitment to Aurora and to Chicagoland,” Snowden said.

He said Hollywood’s former location in Downtown Aurora was “the little riverboat that kept on chugging.”

“We contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue to the state and to the city, created thousands of jobs and supported countless charitable and other worthwhile causes throughout this great community,” the PENN president said.

He said his firm has reinvested more than $500 million in Illinois over the last three years with work done in Aurora and Joliet.

“This beautiful, state-of-the-art destination highlights a reimagined approach to entertainment and overall guest experience offering endless possibilities – from gaming and world-class dining to indoor and outdoor entertainment and a 226-room luxury hotel and spa,” Snowden said.

Rafael Verde, senior vice president of regional operations for PENN, said the opening of Hollywood Aurora was “personal” for him because back in 2015 he was the general manager of the Aurora casino.

“Back then, there was a little bit of conversation about the possibility of relocating the old riverboat to a new site,” Verde said. “Really at that point, there weren’t the conditions that need to be in place for that to happen.”

He said four years later, the city of Aurora helped change the law allowing riverboats to be relocated on land; Greg Moore, the general manager of Hollywood Aurora, picked up the torch for the project, according to Verde.

“Greg actually did not let that dream die,” Verde said. “He kept persisting about making the model work, and a few years later, we were breaking ground.”

Verde also praised Hollywood team members who carried the old and new Aurora sites “on their backs.”

“You never let your guests feel a gap,” he said. “That is very extraordinary and that is what hospitality really looks like. It’s not a policy, it’s a choice; and every time, chip by chip, you guys are making that choice to deliver great hospitality.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com