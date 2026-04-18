New Metropolitan Family Services DuPage director looks to support staff, diversify fundraising

While Peggy McGuire only recently became Metropolitan Family Services DuPage’s executive director, her roots in the county go deep.

She was born and raised in the area, and she spent much of her professional life serving the needs of some of the county’s most vulnerable residents. After spending nearly a decade as senior director of family and community services at the Metropolitan Chicago YMCA, McGuire said she welcomed an opportunity to return to DuPage County. She said that she is looking to build on the work Metropolitan is already doing, shore up its fundraising amid federal funding uncertainty, and potentially explore new services.

What is now known as Metropolitan Family Services was founded in 1857. The DuPage center opened in 1930. Wheaton is home to its main office and its domestic violence shelter, which is the only such shelter in the entire county. Metropolitan DuPage also has facilities in Elmhurst and Woodridge, and it operates two resale shops – one in Glen Ellyn and one in Wheaton. The proceeds from the former go toward the center’s general operations, while the proceeds from the later go to services to families impacted by domestic violence.

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The center operates Head Start preschool programs in several schools in the county. It also offers adoption and guardianship services for children under the care of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, support services for senior citizens and their caregivers, and counseling and mental health services. It also helps families achieve financial stability and find permanent housing, but, as McGuire noted, it doesn’t have overnight shelters.

McGuire worked for DuPage County’s Regional Office of Education from 2001 to 2014. In March of 2014, she became the executive director of Strong Families, a nonprofit that worked with low-income families in DuPage County and Aurora area. The organization merged with the YWCA a few years later.

While McGuire said she valued her time at the YWCA, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to apply for a job at MFS DuPage.

“I wanted to come home,” she said. “I wanted to come in and work at Metropolitan.”

Over the years, service organizations told Chronicle Media that many suburbanites don’t realize that issues such as housing insecurity and hunger exist in their communities. MGuire said that, in her experience, it has started to shift in recent years, especially among the funders, but it is still a perception she needs to deal with.

She recalled that, when she joined Strong Families, they wanted to serve DuPage County, but they had trouble finding clients.

“It’s like – they didn’t know where to look, but I knew where to look (from my previous job),” she said. “I knew the need was there. There was a sense that everything in DuPage is Elmhurst, everything is Hinsdale and Glendale Heights, but I was aware of what happens in Bensenville and Addison.”

Once the organization got the word out to the people who needed their services, the wait lists grew long. McGuire noted that, at MFS DuPage, “we have a wait list for every single one of our programs.”

“There’s an enormous need in DuPage, and that’s why I’m here,” she added.

One nuance that people often miss, McGuire said, is that, when Chicago Housing Authority demolished large public housing developments in 1990s – 2000s and gave tenants housing vouchers, many of them ended up using them in western suburbs.

“I do believe that funders and the like are starting to realize it – (the need) is here, it’s just not as prevalent on the news,” she said.

McGuire started about seven weeks ago. She said that her top priority is to see what the staff’s needs are and work to support them. McGuire referenced the advice of “a wonderful mentor and a coach” who suggested focusing on people first, since they are the foundation for everything else.

“The world is hard and the work is harder, and if we’re not focusing on individuals who are doing the work, we don’t have work to do,” she added.

McGuire said that MFS DuPage has grown its programming in recent years, so she wanted to focus on supporting that. At the same time, her organization is always on the lookout for service gaps they might be able to fill.

One major issue all service organizations are facing is that federal grants have become less reliable under the second Trump Administration. It attempted to claw back funding, to varying degrees of success, and it attached conditions to new funding. McGuire said that YWCA lost millions. And while she said that Metropolitan DuPage hasn’t lost any funding, at least to the best of her knowledge, she felt that becoming less reliant on federal sources was becoming the best practice.

“It’s always a concern,” she said. “It’s a heightened concern for all nonprofits.”

Metropolitan DuPage will have its annual fundraiser from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on May 9 at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton.

McGuire said that she has seen the community become more civically engaged – and suggested that her organization could use their enthusiasm.

“I see that there’s a lot of people in the world who are really interested in making the world a better place and they’re marching and doing all kinds of things,” she said. “They’re turning up to share goodness and love. So, I would love for people to consider donating to the organizations that re doing the hard work, being the scaffolding for our vulnerable communities and giving the time and talent for the organizations (as volunteers). There’s a lot of people out there who are looking to do good and we’re here for it. Come on down.”