One killed, 22 hurt in Juneteenth gathering

One person was killed and 22 people were injured Sunday morning, June 19, at a Juneteenth celebration near Willowbrook.

A large gathering of people had congregated at 6 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Hinsdale Lake

Terrace, located at Honeysuckle Lane and Route 83, in celebration of Juneteenth, the abolition of slavery in America.

At 12:25 a.m. Sunday, DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies, who had been monitoring activities at the scene, were called away for a reported fight that had broken out nearby, according to the Sheriff’s Department. As deputies responded to that call, they heard gunshots and immediately returned to the Juneteenth gathering, according to a spokesman for the department.

The spokesman said that multiple suspects fired multiple rounds into the crowd.

Sheriff’s deputies said that in addition to the people shot, several other individuals were injured attempting to flee the area.

Victims are being treated at several hospitals in the Willowbrook area.

Sheriff’s Department deputies are interviewing victims and witnesses, as well as reviewing camera footage from the area and footage from witnesses’ cell phones.

No suspects were in custody as of Monday and there is no known motive for the attack, deputies said.

Businesses in the immediate vicinity of where the shooting occurred will be closed until further notice, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office at 630-407-2000.