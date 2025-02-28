Oswego student steps up to help with Scout project

When Seth Arndt, a member of Aurora-based Boy Scouts of America Blackhawk Troop 11, initiated his donation campaign in a quest to achieve Eagle Scout status, he set his sights on collecting 500 new and gently used shoes.

However, after his “Give Shoes, Give Love” drive ended in February, Arndt counted exactly 900 shoes, nearly doubling the amount of his original goal.

In partnership with Soles4Souls, an international non-profit organization that has donated shoes and pieces of clothing around the world since it was formed in 2006, the collected shoes were brought to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse in Geneva, in preparation for shipment overseas.

Arndt, whose Eagle Scout pursuit required him to plan, develop and lead a service project that demonstrates leadership and a commitment to duty, said the shoes will be used to help women in developing nations start and sustain small businesses, and can assist relief efforts in areas affected by natural disasters as well.

“Over the summer, I was trying to think of a project, and I found out about the Soles4Souls program,” Arndt said. “I’ve always wanted to do a charity thing, so I thought it was a good idea. The shoes that are sent out can be sold to help build the economy in those places, and also make jobs for the communities. The communities I’ll impact … it’s just a very good feeling.”

In addition, putting used shoes to good use also falls into the category of helping the environment.

“Shoes are a thing people tend to eventually throw away, and they end up in landfills,” Arndt said. “So, by collecting these shoes, I’m re-purposing something, and they’re not going in the dump.”

Donated shoes were collected at Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora and also at a few private locations.

“The church box ended up collecting the most shoes,” Arndt said. “On the day we were counting the shoes, we had a hallway at my house with all these bags of shoes. I was skeptical I’d get 500, but it went way beyond that. Thank you to everyone out there who contributed. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

The next steps in Arndt’s path to becoming an Eagle Scout include completing a board of review, attending a Scoutmaster conference and waiting for official confirmation from the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception, in 1911, only 4 percent of all Boy Scouts have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Arndt said. “It’s nice to say you’ve done something not many people have done.”

Arndt — a senior at Oswego High School — began his time in Scouting as a Cub Scout, and continued with Boy Scouts, earning 21 merit badges en route to undertaking his Eagle project.

“One thing I really like about Scouting, it’s another community,” said Arndt, who plans to attend Illinois State University to study computer science. “It’s the same people I’ve grown up with, all around the same age — a big community aspect. It’s definitely a maturity thing and leadership thing, too. Looking to the future, it’s a good way to put yourself out there as a member of society, trying to make a difference if you can.”