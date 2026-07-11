Parakeet supplier to East Dundee business cited for violations

The parakeet supplier to an East Dundee pet seller has been cited with numerous alleged violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act.

Creekside Birds, a breeder for wholesaler Apet Inc., was cited during a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection in May.

Apet, based in East Dundee, is a supplier to Petco, Petland and other animal retailers, according to PETA.

Apet officials did not respond to a Chronicle Media request for comment about their relationship with Creekside and whether that relationship would continue considering the USDA allegations.

A three-month PETA undercover investigation at Creekside Birds led to the USDA’s check of the Oklahoma-based firm, representatives of the animal welfare agency said.

Federal inspectors said they found an estimated 10,000 birds in the facility – 2,000 more than Creekside’s license allows. They also cited the facility for “unsanitary conditions.”

A PETA eyewitness documented a senior Creekside worker killing conscious parakeets by crushing their necks between his thumb and forefinger, throwing birds against frozen ground in winter, and ripping the heads off some birds, according to the animal welfare organization.

The eyewitness said that a parakeet with severe injuries to its face and one of its wings was denied veterinary care for at least two weeks before it finally died. Some cages were never cleaned and bird waste accumulated into what a Creekside co-owner called “poop towers,” and the desiccated remains of dead chicks stuck to cage floors, according to the PETA witness. The undercover individual said that nearly 1,400 birds were found dead at Creekside Birds in just 27 days.

“In a nondescript metal shed off a rural highway, there were 10,000 animals in a stench of 50-75 birds being found dead per day,” said Dan Paden, PETA vice president. “The sheer cacophony of the birds in that shed is powerful. It is obvious that there was neglect and abuse, and sheer deprivation of birds.”

Paden noted that animal being imported into Illinois require a certificate of veterinary inspection to ensure that the animals are not diseased.

He said a public records request with the Illinois Department of Agriculture did not show any certificates of inspection had been filed for any Creekside animals entering the state.

“Illinois is clear about its species requirements for bringing animals into the state,” Paden said. “It’s just good business fundamentals to check for certificates of inspection. These requirements are not unique to Illinois.

“The requirements are to prevent stores from selling birds that have contagious diseases – diseases that can be transferred to other birds and to customers’ homes. That’s how you generate the spread of diseases.”

Paden said for Apet to not have ensured certificates of inspection from Creekside means officials of the East Dundee business were negligent or simply didn’t care that the animals had no inspection papers.

“Clearly, corners were being cut every step of the way in the parakeet pipeline,” Paden said.

The PETA representative said that Apet provides animals for pet retailers from the Dakotas to western New York.

“They’ve been doing this for a long time,” Paden said of Apet. “They are one of the companion animal companies, providing birds, small mammals, guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters.

“Apet should be very familiar with its suppliers. They were willfully ignorant or they just plain don’t care,” Paden said.

The PETA representative encouraged people to adopt animals from shelters rather than buying them from pet retailers.

“Most Americans know dogs and cats are in shelters looking for homes, but birds can be adopted too,” Paden said. “By buying a bird, you are bankrolling an industry that deprives birds of everything that is natural to them.

“You can find birds at shelters and through private rescue groups,” Paden said.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com