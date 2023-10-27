Pickleball courts served up in Naperville

Four Wheaton couples have teamed up to create indoor pickleball space in Naperville.

Sure Shot Pickleball is a 27,000-square-foot facility offering 21,000 square feet of court space, a lounge, pro shop, and an event room. It even has a podium stand for tournament winners.

One of the selling points for players on the 11 indoor courts, according to co-owner Tim Kelly, is that it is the same type of surface that individuals are used to playing on outdoors.

“We brought the outdoor surface indoors,” Kelly said.

Kelly and co-owner Mark Murman both play pickleball and quickly realized how popular the sport was getting when they had to wait for more than a half-hour at times to get on a court.

“We saw more and more people in our neighborhoods showing up,” Kelly said. “We talked about the need for indoor pickleball courts. We both said, ‘We should do this.’”

For about a year, Kelly and Murman were looking at small-scale retail spaces, indoor trampoline parks, baseball academies and batting cages for possible conversions to pickleball courts. They even looked at some former Bed, Bath & Beyond facilities. However, ceiling heights and post placements had them walking away from one site after another.

“We also got a lot of ‘Pickleball? What’s that?’ when we were looking at locations,” Kelly said.

They also got wind that another pair of Wheaton couples had similar pursuits.

“With the four couples as partners we could look at going larger,” Murman said.

“All four partners were on parallel paths,” Kelly said. “We have proven we’re better together, that we could be bigger together.”

The four couples figured by combining resources they could look for a bigger facility and came across their site in northeast Naperville.

The four couples that own Sure Shot are Mike and Julie Nicolosi, Dean and Lynn Grant, Mark and Lisy Murman, and Tim and Denise Kelly.

According to Tim Kelly, players at Sure Shot get the benefits of the outdoor surface without the uncertainty of Chicago weather.

“You don’t deal with the weather here. We have the weather elements out of play,” he said. “It’s a true game.”

Murman said reviews from players have been favorable.

“A lot of the players really appreciate playing on a similar surface to what they play on for outdoor games,” he said. “You use an outdoor ball for games here.”

Kelly also said that he has gotten lots of compliments.

“This facility has the best surface and lighting,” he said.

Just more than a month in operation, Sure Shot already has leagues operating, and there are times for open play as well.

“Everyone wants to be challenged,” Kelly said of wanting to get similar-skilled players together. “Here, everyone on staff is working to put players at the same level so they get a workout,” he said.

Kelly noted the owners did much of the revamping of the building themselves.

The owners noted that fall through early spring will be their busiest time, but said they are looking to fill the slower summer months with corporate events, graduations and other parties.

Murman and Kelly said the temperature-controlled facility is ready for play.

“There is no wind, no rain, no snow, no excuses,” Kelly said.

“It is always 72 degrees and sunny in here,” Murman said.

Sure Shot Pickleball is located in Suite 100 at 2244 Corporate Lane, Naperville. For information, call 630-566-2211.