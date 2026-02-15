Questions raised if county is oversaturated with gaming

As DuPage County allows another business to have gaming machines and grandfathers in 20 businesses with existing gaming facilities, at least one County Board member is questioning if DuPage has reached its limit.

On Feb. 10, the County Board reversed an earlier decision and approved a gaming license for a business in unincorporated Addison Township.

It also heard from Sam Tornatore, R-Roselle, that the county administration is grandfathering in 20 businesses that have gaming machines.

During public comments, several residents said the county doesn”t need any more video gaming.

At the end of the Feb. 10 meeting, Board Member Lucy Chang Evans, D-Naperville, questioned whether the county needs to walk away from the gaming table.

“We’ve heard from many of our constituents that we may have reached a tipping point,” the District 3 representative said. “We might be oversaturated now with video gaming venues.

“While I want to support our businesses and follow our laws and zoning codes pertaining to video gaming, I would like for us to take a look at the current state of video gaming in unincorporated DuPage County.”

The county only oversees gaming licenses for businesses in unincorporated areas. Businesses inside municipal boundaries are the responsibility of the municipality.

“Has our zoning code worked out the way we anticipated?” Evans asked.

Evans asked that county staff and the board’s Development Committee research video gaming in the unincorporated areas and the county as a whole.

“Can we develop a cap-and-trade model for liquor licenses which are required for video gaming establishments?” Evans inquired. “That may be a fair way to press pause on it, allow the businesses that are already in business to thrive, but maybe put the brakes on it for awhile.”

“I think we could clean things up a little bit, make it a little more clear for anyone who’s applying for these licenses, and for the communities that want to know what’s’ going on,” she added. “Maybe they would like to know whether or not a business that’s going in is going to have the intent to be a video gaming establishment.”

County Board Chair Deb Conroy, D-Elmhurst, agreed with researching the issue.

“I think it would be great to have a presentation so everyone can understand, and so much of this is rooted in state law,” Conroy said. “We are not home rule so we cannot make the changes that maybe residents would like for that purpose, but I think if we put the facts out there and the state law and how that affects what we are bound to do, it would be helpful.”

There are 345 locations in DuPage County with video gaming licenses, 28 of those are in unincorporated areas.

The unincorporated area near Glen Ellyn has the most establishments, with seven. The most gaming facilities in an incorporated area is Addison with 32.

Ten communities in the county do not allow video gaming. Those communities are: Burr Ridge, Clarendon Hills, Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale, Lisle, Naperville, Oak Brook, Wayne, Wheaton and Winfield.

Two communities – Downers Grove and Elmhurst – only allow the machines in veterans’ lodges.

Board Member Tornatore noted that the county was just bringing existing facilities into compliance with the grandfathering action.

The county changed regulations in 2024 that required 1,000 feet of separation from another gaming facility, as well as schools and other facilities with young people, in unincorporated areas.

“These are businesses that are eligible for these legal non-conforming uses because they had existing gaming licenses prior to our change in the code in 2024,” District 1’s Tornatore said. “Each of these businesses have been reviewed by staff, and, on the advice of counsel, been determined administratively to be legal non-conforming uses.”

In an 11-7 vote, County Board members approved a gaming license for Lucky 7 in unincorporated Addison Township. The business had a liquor license and was second in line for a gaming license for the same area.

“It was a race to the county who was going to get it first,” Tornatore said.

When its owners originally applied for a gaming license, they were shot down because of the 1,000-foot restriction to another gaming facility.

Addison Mayor Tom Hundley opposed the proposal, saying there are too many gaming establishments already on Lake Street.

“It seems he’s telling us he doesn’t want this because the village of Addison overdid video gaming in his own town so then we should not have gaming in the unincorporated area and let our business suffer,” said Board Member James Zay, R-Carol Stream.

