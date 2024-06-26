Road construction worker killed in Naperville

A road construction worker died Monday, June 24 after being struck in a Naperville intersection.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, Naperville police and fire personnel were dispatched to South Naper Boulevard and Heatherfield Circle for a traffic crash with injuries. The 911 caller informed the dispatch center that a vehicle had struck a construction worker.

Officers arrived on the scene and determined the construction worker, a subcontractor working on a Naperville project, was not breathing. Officers and Fire Department personnel performed CPR on the victim, a 55-year-old from Addison. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 74-year-old woman from Mazon, Ill. was driving the 2007 Kia Portage that struck the worker.

Due to the nature of the accident, traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene. The roadway remained closed until 2:30 p.m. Monday.

“First and foremost, our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the individual who passed away,” Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger said. “The safety of our employees and contractors is our number one priority, and our focus now is on supporting our staff and our Police Department personnel as they conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy.”

The traffic accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.