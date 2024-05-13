Senior killed in Downers Grove hit-and-run

A 65-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident Thursday, May 9, near her Downers Grove home.

The woman was hit shortly before 9:15 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Ogden Avenue near where she lived. Police said she is believed to have been returning home when the accident occurred.

Investigators were able to confirm through video surveillance that the victim had fallen in the roadway and was lying in the street just before being struck.

Downers Grove investigators completed a two-mile canvass of Ogden Avenue for witnesses and additional video surveillance indicating the offending vehicle’s direction of travel.

Investigators located the driver and vehicle involved in the crash through local records, registration checks and other investigative means. The driver was identified as a 74-year-old woman who is cooperating with the investigation.

Downers Grove police identified the victim as Robin Robinson. They said investigators have been in contact with family members and will continue to provide them with updated information.

Annie Moore, the younger sister of Robinson, has started a gofundme page for her sister’s partner for 26 years, Chuck.

“Chuck is reeling from the loss of his beloved partner,” Moore wrote. “With no insurance to fall back on, Robin’s family now faces the emotional devastation of losing Robin and the financial strain caused by her absence. Just envision the overwhelming impact of such a loss.

“Your contributions can make a meaningful difference in helping the family navigate this challenging time.”

As of Monday, the gofundme page had raised $2,870 of a $10,000 goal.

The gofundmepage is at

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-chuck-in-the-wake-of-robins-loss?attribution_id=sl:4a60807a-1ac8-4347-8262-6e7a89264068&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.

“The Downers Grove Police Department would like to thank the public and Downers Grove business owners for their assistance, along with all media outlets who helped further the investigation,” the Police Department said in a statement.

Highland Park resident Jennie Moore identified the victim as her aunt’s sister.

“The driver left her to die alone in the middle of the night in the middle of the street!” Moore wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “… If you know anything, please contact the Downers Grove Police Department.”

A witness initially described the offending vehicle as a dark-colored, small- to mid-size Honda sport utility vehicle, possibly a Honda CR-V.

Investigators determined that vehicle parts left behind at the scene belonged to an Acura RDX between the 2022 and 2024 model years.

Police said upon their arrival, the 65-year-old woman was dead in the street.

The Downers Grove Police Department and the DuPage M.E.R.I.T Major Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the fatal accident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.

