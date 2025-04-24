Six held in Downers Grove armed robbery

Six individuals were being held in connection with robbing a woman in Downers Grove.

The robbery occurred shortly before 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Forest Avenue.

The woman said three Hispanic men approached her, demanded money and attempted to grab her purse from her shoulder.

One of the men lifted his shirt, revealing a “multi-colored” handgun in his waistband.

The woman gave the men cash from her wallet at which point the men fled the scene, heading south on Forest.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Downers Grove officer later conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with six occupants on the 3200 block of Highland Avenue. Upon a consent search of the vehicle, police said, officers located a backpack containing a sweatshirt matching the description of the offender who possessed the handgun during the robbery.

Officers also located a “multi-colored” handgun in the center console, according to police.

Six individuals were in custody as of press time, but no charges had been filed.

Downers Grove police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Downers Grove police at 630-434-5600.

The robbery occurred just minutes after police were responding to a report of four Hispanic men having approached a woman’s car while she was stopped at Prairie and Forest avenues.

The men surrounded the woman’s car and began yelling at her. The woman was able to drive away without further incident and contacted police.