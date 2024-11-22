Student accused of bringing loaded gun to Hinsdale South

A 16-year-old Willowbrook boy has been accused of bringing a loaded gun to Hinsdale South High School.

The juvenile appeared at a detention hearing this morning where Judge Chantelle Porter ordered that the teen be detained until at least his next court appearance.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a school, a Class 3 felony; and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by an individual under 18 years of age, a Class 4 felony.

A Class 3 felony is punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. A Class 4 felony is punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

On Thursday, authorities at Hinsdale South received information that a student had allegedly brought a loaded firearm, later identified as a 9mm Taurus GX-4 handgun, to the school. Through the course of their investigation, the juvenile was located later that day at the school and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Darien Police Department for questioning.

“There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for a 16-year-old boy to be in possession of a loaded firearm, particularly at a school, as alleged in this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “My office takes any sign of potential violence involving a school very seriously.

“We are fully committed to the safety of our students, staff and school visitors and anyone suspected of the type of behavior alleged in this case will be thoroughly investigated and charged accordingly. I thank the Darien Police Department for their quick response in this case and their continued dedication to school safety as well as the authorities at Hinsdale South High School for their assistance and cooperation.”

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2 in front of Judge Porter.