Teens charged in Aurora murder

Three teens have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death on Aurora’s West Side.

The three juveniles, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, both from Aurora, and a 15-year-old from Montgomery, were each charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. The 16-year-old is also charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no firearms owners identification card.

Due to the ages of the individuals charged, they are not being identified, according to Aurora police.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Aurora police dispatchers received several 911 calls in reference to a vehicle crash and a person shot on the 1300 block of North Glen Circle. Officers arrived on the scene and located 19-year-old Edwin Varela of Aurora, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle. Aurora Fire Department paramedics transported Varela to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Aurora detectives, evidence technicians and patrol personnel responded to the scene and began investigating the incident. During the investigation, detectives said, they determined all three teens charged were responsible for the shooting. All three were taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Despite the charges, detectives continue to investigate the shooting and ask that anyone with

information about the incident call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-

5500.