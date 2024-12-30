Teens charged in Naperville vape store burglary

Two Naperville teens have been placed on home detention with electronic monitoring for allegedly breaking into a Naperville retail shop Monday.

Both juveniles, a -14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, appeared before Judge Chantelle Porter today charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony; and one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

At 1:07 a.m. Sunday, Naperville police officers responded to Drippy’s Smoke Shop, 1552 N. Aurora Road, Unit 108, for a burglary alarm. Upon their arrival, officers observed that the front glass window to the business was shattered. Following an investigation into the matter, it is alleged that the two juveniles went to the business together, threw a rock through the front glass window and entered the store. It is further alleged that once inside the store, the juveniles stole vape products from the business before fleeing.



Forty minutes after the initial alarm, officers located both juveniles walking near the store. It is alleged that when the officers attempted to make contact with the juveniles, both fled on foot but were apprehended following a brief foot pursuit.

“The allegations that two young boys broke into a retail establishment at 1 o’clock in the morning are very concerning,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Thanks to the outstanding work of the Naperville Police Department however, both juveniles were identified and apprehended less than an hour later. I thank the Naperville Police Department for their quick response on this case and for their ongoing efforts in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

“I commend our officers for their quick response, thorough investigation, and swift resolution of this incident,” Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said. “This department does not tolerate crime of any sort being committed in this community, and we’re committed to holding individuals responsible for their actions. I want to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his staff for their continued support of our efforts.”

The next court date for both juveniles is scheduled for Jan. 27 in front of Judge Porter.