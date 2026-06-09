Two dead after domestic incident near Yorktown

Two people died Sunday following a domestic incident near Yorktown mall in Lombard.

Police said a homicide occurred during the overnight hours Sunday in a residential building in the Yorktown area.

Lombard police did not provide the address where the domestic-related homicide occurred.

Investigators said the suspected offender of the homicide was later found dead outside of Lombard.

Based on evidence collected, investigators do not believe any other individuals were involved.

Lombard police said the case is still an active investigation.