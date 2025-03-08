Two killed when car hits Woodridge home

Two people were killed Sunday when their car crashed into a Woodridge residence.

The Woodridge Police Department and the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department responded at 8:45 p.m. Sunday to the 2400 block of Kildeer Street for a vehicle that had crashed into a home.

Upon arrival, police discovered a vehicle had left Janes Avenue and hit a house. The electric vehicle was fully in flames, as was part of the home.

Firefighters were able to remove the vehicle from the home and extinguish the fire.

Initial reports were that people were trapped in the vehicle. Two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries were sustained by residents of the home.

The Woodridge Police Department and DuPage County MERIT accident reconstruction team are investigating what caused the crash.

The Fire Department sent four engines, two ladder trucks, two medical units and a command team to the scene.

Fire crews said they were able to stop the fire from extending into the home and were able to extinguish the car fire with an electrical vehicle blanket.

Units from the Darien-Woodridge Fire District and the Lombard Fire Department provided assistance.

Lisle-Woodridge firefighters said the fire was under control within 20 minutes of their arrival, but crews continued cooling efforts on the vehicle. Units remained on the scene until 1 a.m., according to the Fire Department.