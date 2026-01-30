Westmont man accused of murdering pregnant woman

A Westmont man is being held in DuPage County Jail in connection with the stabbing death of a pregnant Downers Grove woman in her apartment.

Nedas Revuckas, 19, a resident of the 1400 block of Spruce Street, appeared Thursday in DuPage County Circuit Court charged with three counts of first-degree murder; one count each of intentional homicide of an unborn child, armed robbery and aggravated arson, all Class X felonies; and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony.

DuPage Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to deny pretrial release.

On Saturday, Eliza Morales’ husband, Gabriel, listed a 1994 Ford Ranger truck for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Later that day, Revuckas went to the couple’s apartment in the Fairview Grove complex on the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue and purchased the truck.

On Monday, Gabriel made arrangements to meet Revuckas later that day at the couple’s home to return the truck’s license plate and tender a bill of sale to the Westmont man.

Prosecutors say that shortly before 5:40 p.m. Monday, Revuckas met Eliza in the vestibule of the apartment building.

Shortly before 6:10 p.m., the Downers Grove Fire Department received a fire alarm call at the victim’s building. Upon arrival, firefighters located Eliza near the door of her apartment. She died in the ambulance.

Following an investigation into her murder, it is alleged that after meeting with Eliza in the vestibule, Revuckas went into her apartment and got into an altercation with Eliza about the condition of the truck.

Prosecutors said the altercation turned physical with Revuckas stabbing Eliza 70 times with a majority of the injuries to the head and neck.

It is alleged that during the altercation, Eliza, 30. told Revuckas she was pregnant. Prosecutors said Revuckas also stabbed the family dog, Zula, between the eyes. Zula survived and is under the care of a veterinary hospital.

It is alleged that Revuckas then started a fire on the stove in the kitchen using items he found in the apartment and household chemicals and sanitizer as an accelerant.

Investigation of the fire found two points of origin – the first being the kitchen stove and the second being the front door.

According to prosecutors, after the murder, Revuckas took Eliza’s cellular telephone and fled the scene.

Shortly before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Downers Grove police investigators took Revuckas into custody at his home without incident.

“Eliza’s surviving family and friends have suffered a horrific loss and to them I offer my sincerest condolences and wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and support once provided by Eliza,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “What makes this case particularly troubling is the unconscionable level of violence allegedly displayed by Mr. Revuckas.

“In DuPage County, public safety is our top priority. The overwhelming response from all the agencies involved in this tragic incident is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of law enforcement throughout DuPage County. It is because of their efforts, the defendant was taken into custody and charged with the murder of Eliza Morales and her unborn child.

“I commend the Downers Grove Police and Fire departments, DuPage MERIT and the numerous assisting agencies for their truly outstanding efforts on this very sad case.”

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Eliza Morales, whose death is deeply tragic and a loss for the entire Downers Grove community and beyond,” Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries said. “This arrest reflects the tireless effort and dedication of our officers and detectives who worked diligently to identify and apprehend the offender.

“I thank the Downers Grove Fire Department and other responding agencies for their efforts to save the victim under extremely difficult conditions, along with the DuPage County MERIT Task Force, State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, and Assistant State’s Attorneys Helen Kapas and Alyssa Rabulinski for their assistance with this case. Our thoughts remain with all those affected by this incident.”

Revuckas’ next court appearance is Feb. 18 in front of Judge Brian Telander.

Eliza Morales suffered sharp force trauma, was treated by paramedics, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to emergency personnel. The DuPage County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

A second person was treated at the fire scene for smoke inhalation and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The Westmont, Lisle-Woodridge, Darien-Woodridge, Lombard, Naperville and Bolingbrook Fire departments assisted Downers Grove firefighters with extinguishing the blaze.

The Downers Grove Police Department, DuPage County MERIT Task Force, DuPage County Arson Task Force and Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are investigating the case.

First-degree murder carries a punishment of 20-60 years in prison. Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.

