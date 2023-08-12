Woodridge man charged with DUI in fatal crash

A Woodridge man has been accused of killing a person while driving drunk and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Salil Chander, 33, a resident of the 4100 block of Nelson Court, was being held on $1 million bond in the DuPage County Jail.

Chander is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death, a Class 1 felony; and one count of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, a Class 2 felony.

If convicted of the leaving the scene of an accident charge, Chander faces from four to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. If convicted of the aggravated DUI charge, Chander could be sentenced to from three to 14 years in prison.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Woodridge police responded to a 911 call of an intoxicated man walking around his house with a sword. At 5:08 p.m., the caller notified officers that the individual, later allegedly identified as Chander, had left the home in a silver Kia.

A minute later, police said, the Kia struck a light pole on Nelson Court and continued westbound to Green Trails Drive. It is alleged that Chander drove westbound on the 1900 block of Green Trails where he veered into the eastbound lane and struck the bicycle ridden by Michael Norton, 64, of Naperville, killing Norton.

It is further alleged that after striking Norton with his vehicle, Chander continued to drive away. An eyewitness to the crash called 911 and Woodridge and Lisle police officers were on the scene within 10 seconds of the call.

Woodridge police said they located Chander about three-tenths of a mile away near Green Trails and Ridgewood Road, where he was taken into custody. It is alleged that at the time of the crash, Chander’s blood alcohol content was 0.22.

“The allegations that after he had been drinking and with a BAC of nearly three times the legal limit, Mr. Chander got behind the wheel of his car, hit an innocent bicyclist, launching him into the air over the vehicle, and then, instead of stopping to render aid, fled the scene, are horrific,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “In Illinois, if you are involved in any type of accident, the law requires you to stop and report the accident. Moreover, leaving the scene of a horrible crash that killed an innocent man, as alleged in this case, is not only illegal, but also inexcusable. I offer my sincerest condolences to Mr. Norton’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of a beloved family member and friend. I thank the Woodridge and Lisle Police departments for their quick response and apprehension of the defendant in this case as well as the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Team for their work on this very sad case.”

“This series of reckless acts will have long-lasting repercussions for a neighborhood, community and multiple families,” Woodridge Chief of Police Brian Cunningham said. “The pain and suffering for the Norton family is unimaginable. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

“This is a tragic event that could have been avoided,” said Lisle Chief of Police Kevin Licko. “Mr. Chander allegedly chose to drive while intoxicated; and now an innocent family has lost a loved one. My heart goes out to the Norton family.”

Chander’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1 for arraignment in front of Judge Michael Reidy.