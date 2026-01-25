Yorktown welcomes pups, walkers as temperatures plunge

Pam Hulten gladly makes the commute from Joliet to Lombard.

It’s not because she loves her job or has a favorite hair stylist or nail technician. It’s to walk her dog, Lexie.

Hulten will head to Yorktown Mall when weather makes walking Lexie outside less than ideal.

“It’s great to have the open space, to be away from the elements, to have nice people around and the shops that allow the dogs,” she said on a recent Friday when temperatures were in the low 30s. “It’s another option during weather like this or when it’s a really hot day.”

Hulten admitted there are times that she does more than head to the area for dog-walking.

“My son and daughter-in-law live in Oak Brook so sometimes I get to pop in and see them,” she said.

The Joliet resident said she knows of no other malls in the area that welcome dogs.

Even if there were, Hulten said, she would still visit Yorktown.

“I love this mall. It’s got great people and great shops,” she said.

She said having the opportunity to walk her canine indoors is welcomed.

“It’s such a great option and there are so many dogs these days,” Hulten said. “I’m sure other people appreciate it as well.”

The Lombard mall has been dog-friendly since 2019.

“Everyone wants to bring their dogs everywhere,” said Gayle Gleespen, director of marketing and business development for Yorktown.

With residential development a stone’s throw from the mall and more coming, Yorktown is a great option for dog owners, she said.

“We’re expanding our pet retailers and our amenities,” Gleespen said. “It’s been a really great program for us to have fun with.”

That fun includes Heaven being the mall’s first “chief barketing officer” a pooch that got its picture on the Yorktown dog lounge and a $1,000 “pupfluencer contract.”

Heaven provides mall updates on her own Instagram account.

Mall leaders are working to create a dog-walking program.

A pet expo, Halloween event, adoption events, pet photos with the Easter Bunny and Santa, and a pet market are all events on the mall’s calendar to connect with pet owners.

“It’s really important we continue the success of the dog-friendly amenities and policies we have in place,” Gleespen said.

She said that the mall does get complaints from time to time about dogs being in the shopping center, but Yorktown does everything it can to keep negatives about canines in the mall to a minimum.

“We do have pet-relief stations. Our housekeeping is always on top of taking care of those things,” Gleespen said. “Being an indoor shopping center, accidents happen, but we’re also ready to take care of it and make sure it doesn’t become an interruption.”

She noted housekeeping and security are constantly monitoring the mall’s common spaces for accidents, especially on busy weekends.

“We do really lean into being all-inclusive,” the mall marketing director said.

She said Yorktown wants to create a sense of community and allowing dogs is part of that mission.

A dog lounge in the mall is aimed at providing a place for play and stimulation for pooches, Gleespen said.

“We’re constantly looking for new uses, such as It’s So Fluffy (a pet bakery that sells treats and gifts) and other key retailers like that to bring them in,” Gleespen said. “We’ve talked about mobile grooming and vets and things like that to really become more of a convenience, especially with the residents being right there.

“How easy is it to just walk across the parking lot with your dog. You get to walk the mall. Take care of your services. Buy your dog food, treats, etc., and then have a fun meet-up with whatever fun event we’re doing. It really is a full-circle moment for us.”

Yorktown is happy to be alone in being dog-friendly.

“Our competition is not doing this,” Gleespen said. “It really is a standout thing for our shopping center and we’re excited for it.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com