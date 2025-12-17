Educare Chicago marks 25th anniversary

Maria Castro is all in on Educare Chicago.

Not only has the former Chicago Public Schools teacher sent her three boys to the early childhood education center on the city’s South Side, she has joined the Educare Chicago Policy Council.

“Three of my four kids have gone there,” Castro said. “To have them in one place that is safe, nurturing and addressing their socio-emotional needs is great. They have three different personalities and Educare has supported their growth. That is important to me and my husband.”

Castro had not heard of Educare when she was looking in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood for care for her oldest son.

“I saw Educare had a gold rating and that it had high standards,” she said. “I looked at pictures and it is a beautiful school with a lot of natural light. I went there and fell in love with the staff.”

Castro started sending her oldest son to the early childhood facility in 2022 and has been part of Educare ever since.

“No school environment is perfect, but Educare is open to parent concerns and parent feedback,” Castro said. “I feel supported there. I feel connected with staff members. They support us as a family.”

Twenty-five years ago, Start Early, a nonprofit public-private partnership advancing early learning and care for families with children from birth through age 5, started Educare Chicago.

Guided by a vision of inclusive, research-based learning environments where every child is nurtured and can thrive, Educare Chicago has grown into a model and inspired a national movement. Today, the Educare Network includes 25, soon to be 27, schools all providing early learning programs and family supports.

“Chicago is the birthplace of the Educare model, now a national exemplar of family-driven early childhood education,” said Diana Rauner, president of Start Early. “This milestone celebrates the power of quality early learning and inspires the next chapter of innovation so every child, regardless of ZIP code, can be successful in school and life.”

Danielle Jordan, Educare Chicago’s director, noted that the Educare approach, grounded in family engagement, professional development, strong teaching practices and data-driven improvement consistently deliver measurable impacts for children and families.

“The data shows that the Educare model results in engaged educators, children thriving and families feeling empowered,” Jordan said. “As children enter school prepared to succeed and families stay engaged, entire communities benefit for generations.”

Jordan returned to the Grand Boulevard neighborhood more than 15 years ago to find the Robert Taylor public housing and the church that she had attended gone.

Looking for work, Jordan took the advice of a former church member and applied at Educare.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” Jordan said of her 16-year career at the early childhood center.

She said Educare is the cornerstone of education for youth in the area.

“We provide continuity. There is family support and family connections,” Jordan said. “We want to be a one-stop shop for parents. We want youth to get a healthy start.”

Jordan said she loves the family bonds that are a prevalent at Educare.

“You have a lasting impact being a child’s’ first teacher. There are adults who went through here who still come back to see the staff,” Jordan said. “We have staff who have been with us the whole time we have been here.

“There is a sense of home. We are consistent, predictable. Everyone welcomes you when you come in – from the receptionist to the custodians. We understand the importance of being nice, of meeting socio-emotional needs. We know how to adequately say, ‘I see you. I hear you.’”

Jordan said the numbers back up the center’s claims of excellence.

“We have 25 years (of numbers.). That’s a good source of data,” the Educare director said. “It lets us see what high-quality child care looks like, and we are meeting or exceeding proficiency.

“Our children are prepared over other schools. We have specialized plans for our children. From 54 (percent) to 67 percent of our children meet or exceed standards in literacy. Literacy has been a focus for us for the last five years. We have sent home a lot of books.”

