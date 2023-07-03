Englewood business burglaries

Business owners in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood are being warned to take precautions after recent burglaries.

Three business burglaries were reported in the 7th Police District on June 20. In each incident, the offender threw a blunt object or brick through a side window of the business to gain entry and take property.

The burglaries occurred at:

12:13 a.m. on the 6900 block of South Halsted Street

3:47 a.m. on the 6600 block of South Halsted

10 a.m. on the 6600 block of South Halsted

The offender was wearing a green or yellow shirt and green shorts.

Chicago police advise business owners to:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep doors and windows secured.

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks.

If video surveillance is available, save it and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If you are a burglary victim, do not touch anything and call police immediately.

If approached by a witness to a burglary, request contact information.

Secure window air conditioner units.

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area 1 at 312-747-8382.