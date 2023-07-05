Evanston man charged in Chicago murder

A 33-year-old Evanston man faces murder charges in connection with a May burglary that turned into a fatal stabbing.

Brandon Sanders, a resident of the 1800 block of West Emerson in Evanston, is charged with four felonies. He faces charges of first-degree murder, murder, residential burglary, and armed robbery.

Sanders appeared Saturday, July 1 in Cook County Central Bond Court in Chicago. He was being held in Cook County Jail without bond.

Chicago police officers arrested Sanders Thursday, June 29, on the 2500 block of West Peterson Avenue. He was allegedly identified as the offender who, at 4:40 p.m. May 12, fatally stabbed a 69-year-old man on the 2300 block of West Devon Avenue in Chicago’s 24th Police District.

The suspect was placed in custody and charged.

His next court date is July 10.