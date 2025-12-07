Fire, heavy smoke damage Rockford home

A Rockford home sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage during a Dec. 4 afternoon fire.

Rockford firefighters were alerted to a residential structure fire shortly before 2:30 p.m. i

n the 1500 block of Greenmount Street.

Initial fire units arrived within three minutes of the call and found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor of the two-story home.

A second alarm was called for an additional fire unit due to cold temperatures and tough working conditions.

Twenty-six firefighters, four fire engines and one ambulance were on the scene.

Assistant District Chief Trevor Hogan said the fire was contained to two rooms, but the whole house sustained heavy smoke damage.

The fire displaced one adult.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was undetermined and remains under investigation.

Hogan said the Rockford Mass Transit District provided a warming bus for firefighters and others working at the scene.