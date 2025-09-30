First ever Viva La Cultura festival draws crowds amid ICE enforcement fears

When the Hermosa Belmont-Cragin Chamber of Commerce began to plan what would become Viva La Cultura Festival, their goal was simple — to create a neighborhood festival for the two Chicago Northwest Side communities they serve.

Melissa Quintana, who founded the chamber over a year ago, previously told Chronicle Media that she wanted to create something that would bring communities together, something that would celebrate the cultures of its diverse populations. The festival name, which literally translates to “long live culture,” signified vibrancy and resilience of Latin American cultures.

That concept took on additional significance in the weeks leading up to the festival, which took place on Sept. 20 at Blackhawk Park, 2318 N. Lavergne Ave.

On Sept. 9, Immigration and Customs Enforcement scaled up enforcement in what Department of Homeland Security dubbed “Operation Midway Blitz.” And the week leading up to Viva La Cultura saw a surge of ICE sightings and detentions on the Northwest Side.

In spite of the threat of ICE and rain that came and went throughout the day, Viva La Cultura got decent attendance. Vendors and attendees told Chronicle Media that the festival has been a bright spot in a stressful time. Quintana said that she hoped this would be the first of many festivals, and that the chamber hopes to do more next year.

Belmont-Cragin and Hermosa are both working-class communities that are currently majority Hispanic. The former also has a sizable Polish-American population. Quintana believes that the two communities often get overlooked because, while they don’t face the same level of crime and economic disinvestment as Austin and Humboldt Park communities to the south, they face struggles that neighborhoods farther north and west, such as Montclare and Portage Park, don’t.

She previously told Chronicle Media that one of the reasons why she decided to launch the chamber was because she saw other neighborhoods having festivals and other events and wondered why Belmont-Cragin and Hermosa didn’t. While Quintana mulled doing three festivals — one for each neighborhood and one for both — the chamber decided to hold just one.

During the summer, several events in majority-Hispanic neighborhoods were canceled due to concerns about ICE crackdown. In early July, ICE agents visited the National Museum of Puerto Rican Art and Culture ahead of its annual Barrio Arts Festival. Museum employees said they overheard agents discussing plans for the festival. The event went ahead, but the museum increased security and implemented mandatory check-ins.

Since Sept. 9, much of the ICE activity in Chicago happened in the majority-Hispanic neighborhoods on the West and Southwest sides. But the week of the festival saw a spike in reported sightings and detentions on the Northwest Side.

While Viva La Cultura only took up a portion Blackhawk Park’s athletic fields, the entire perimeter was roped off. Chicago police officers and security guards were seen walking about and keeping an eye on the perimeter to make sure no one got in without going through the only entrance. The event was ticketed, and Quintana said that the chamber offered three tickets to anyone living on the nearby blocks.

The festival featured food from Northwest Side eateries, a photo booth, local artisans and other vendors selling their wares and area law firms and financial institutions advertising their services, and bouncy house and face-painting for kids. Dancers such as Ballet Folklorico de Chicago, Chicago area musicians and bands — though the schedule was scrambled somewhat due to rain.

When Chronicle Media caught up with Quintana at Viva La Cultura, she said that she was grateful to all the businesses, performers and volunteers who made it possible.

“How it feels … it’s hard to describe how it feels,” Quintana said. “Being in the community feels really powerful, how everybody showed up today to uplift our culture and our small businesses. Everybody came together to keep each other safe. Members of our community deserve it.”

Chamber board member Jessica Perjes, who co-owns one of the food vendors, the Tacotlan restaurant, said that, given everything that happened over the past few months, she was excited to see a decent turnout.

“I’m excited that it’s being held, because now more than ever, in the time when the world feels sad and depressing, we need joy,” she said. “I’m excited about the turnout, and if this is what Year 1 looks like, I can’t wait for Year 2.”

Chronicle Media spotted local Alds. Jessie Fuentes (26th) and Ruth Cruz (30th), at Viva La Cultura.

“This is an outstanding event for showing our culture, our food, our music, and it gave our community an opportunity to celebrate in a safe space,” Cruz told Chronicle Media. “(The turnout) just shows our resilience and our commitment to the community that we love.”

Ritley Vasquez, who said she lives a few blocks from Blackhawk Park, was one of the vendors, offering tarot card readings and selling “metaphysical objects.” She said she found out about Viva La Cultura from the post on Tacotlan’s social media accounts.

“(The festival) has been very good,” Vasquez said. “It’s nice to be around people in my community, the community I grew up with.”

When asked how she feels to attend the festival in the context of the increased ICE raids, she said that the past few months have been “very heartbreaking.”

“I’m very grateful that people in my community are willing to come out,” Vasquez said.

Jazmin Lopez, of Belmont-Cragin, was attending Viva La Cultura with her family. She said she found out about the program because her kids have classes at Blackhawk Park. Lopez said she and her family lived in the community for 10 years, and it was nice not to have to go to another neighborhood to get the neighborhood festival experience for a change.

“I think (Viva La Cultura) is wonderful, especially nowadays, because the though community is going through some tough days,” she said. “This is bringing some hope. With everything that’s going on, the culture, the food, the music — it’s beautiful to see the neighbors come out and talk to each other. With everything that’s going on, people are afraid of coming outside.”

While the rain started during the interview, Lopez and her family said they were determined to stick it out. She said that, if anything, after a warm week, the rain was refreshing. And, indeed, Chronicle Media later spotted them stopping at food vendors after the rain stopped.

“We hope we can do it again next year,” she said. “We hope we can make it even bigger.”