Fitness center coming to long-dormant Dominick’s site

A long-vacant grocery store site in Oswego is coming back to life.

VASA Fitness, a nationwide operator of health and fitness centers, plans to open a full-service health club in a former Dominick’s Finer Foods on U.S. Route 34.

Finding a tenant has been a ongoing priority for the village.

VASA Fitness received approval of an amendment to a planned unit development at the Oswego Village Board’s July 18 meeting, allowing the company to do a complete remodel of the interior and exterior of the building.

“This is a huge win for the residents. We’re excited that VASA Fitness chose Oswego and this long-vacant property,” said Village President Ryan Kauffman. “This affordable new health club offers great fitness options to expand our community’s wellness opportunities.”

Located at 3010 U.S. Route 34 in the Oswego Commons shopping center, the 65,636 square foot property was a major anchor along with Target.

But Dominick’s departed nearly 10 years ago and the property was tied up due to leasing complications.

VASA is now expected to obtain permits and begin $4 million in interior and exterior renovations.

A full-service health club that offers premium amenities and classes, VASA’s plans include an indoor pool and spa, childcare center, massage lounge, basketball court, racquetball court, boutique-style HIIT classes and personal training.

Basic memberships are expected to start at approximately $10 a month.

Economic Director Kevin Leighty has been actively working with property owners to recruit and attract businesses like VASA to Oswego.

“Oswego is a business-friendly community and economic development is a top priority for the Village,” Leighty said. “We offer a variety of resources and partnerships to support businesses, large and small, with the end goal of creating a better quality of life for our residents.”

The Englewood, Colorado-based company has locations in seven states including three in Illinois and Indiana and one in Wisconsin. Expansion plans call for it to grow to 60 locations in 2023.

VASA’s Illinois locations include Joliet and Villa Park and it plans to open a center in Glendale Heights.

Dominick’s Finer Foods was once the second-largest Chicago area grocery store chain with as many as 116 locations when it was acquired by California-based Safeway in 1998.

But after a series of missteps and declining market share, Safeway announced in 2013 that would shut down the entire chain that by then consisted of around 72 stores. Most closed late that year with the final two in January 2014.

Mariano’s, Whole Foods and Jewel, market leader and longtime rival, took over some properties while most stayed vacant.

The Oswego site was among the empty locations, with some seasonal Halloween costume stores occasionally taking short-term leases.

VASA Fitness calls itself a high-value, low-price operator of fitness clubs that emphasizes affordable fitness. It claims to be among one of the top 20 largest health club operators in the country.

VASA offers top-of-the-line equipment, exercise machines, free weights and a wide variety of group fitness classes and many other amenities to help members customize their personal fitness plans.

More information is available at www.vasafitness.com.