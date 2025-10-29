Grayson found guilty of second-degree murder in Sonya Massey killing

PEORIA – A jury Oct. 27 found Sean Grayson, a former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Sonya Massey.

The jury returned the verdict at about 2:27 p.m. following a trial in Peoria County Courthouse that started on Oct. 21.

Up to 30 members of Massey’s family along with five members of Grayson’s family were in the gallery when the verdict was read. Judge Ryan Cadigan praised the gallery for its comportment during the trial, before releasing the jurors.

Grayson was led away by Peoria County deputies.

Sentencing was set for Thursday, Jan. 29, in Sangamon County.

Second degree murder carries a sentence of four to 20 years in prison with a chance of day to

day good time early release.

Grayson, 31, was accused of three counts of first-degree murder in the July 6, 2024, shooting of

the 36-year-old Sangamon County resident. Additional charges of aggravated battery and

official misconduct were dismissed in court by presiding Judge Cardigan.

In addition, the judge set limits on what expert witnesses can say during their testimony. According to CBS affiliate WCIA-TV, Cardigan asked both sides to agree to refrain from using terms such as

“justified,” “reasonable,” “lawful” and “unlawful” during the trial, citing potential prejudicial jury

interpretations.

With a nine-man, three-woman jury and three alternate jurors empaneled by 5 p.m.

yesterday, Tuesday, October 21 was mostly quiet at the Peoria County Courthouse as both

prosecutors and defense attorneys prepared for the murder trial of ex-Sangamon County

Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson.

Grayson, 31, is accused of three counts of first-degree murder in the July 6, 2024 shooting of

Sangamon County resident Sonya Massey, 36. Additional charges of aggravated battery and

official misconduct were dismissed in court by presiding Judge Ryan Cardigan.

The trial, which started Wednesday, Oct. 23, had been expected to last two weeks,

WIth the slaying captured on Grayson’s own police-issued body cam and replayed extensively

on national media, the trial was moved 70 miles northwest of Springfield in Sangamon County to

Peoria due to pre-trial publicity.

Body cam footage appears to show Grayson pulling his 9mm pistol and yelling at Massey, who family members say suffered from a mental disorder, to drop a pot of boiling water near her stove. After putting the pan down then picking it up again, Massey was struck three times, including below the left eye, by bullets fired from Grayson’s gun.