How Indiana rail service will benefit Chicago’s Southeast Side

As Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District prepares to launch passenger train service in northwest Indiana, one oft-overlooked Chicago neighborhood stands to benefit.

The Hegewisch neighborhood in the city’s southeast corner is the only Chicago neighborhood served by the South Shore Line, an intercity rail line that runs between Downtown Chicago and South Bend, Ind. NICTD, which operates the line, is finishing up a branch line, the Monon Corridor. It will split off from the main line farther east, in Hammond, Ind., serving Indiana’s Lake County as far south as Dyer.

While Monon Corridor isn’t expected to officially launch until March, NICTD has already released a schedule. Although most weekday trains and all weekend trains will only travel between Dyer and Hammond, several morning and afternoon rush-hour trains will travel between Dyer and Chicago. This means that commuters traveling between the Loop and Hegewisch will get five or six more rush-hour options in each direction, giving them more flexibility and reducing wait times.

Hegewisch service increases

The South Shore Line primarily serves northwest Indiana.

It enters Chicago in Hegewisch and uses its own tracks until roughly 115th Street, where it uses Metra Electric line tracks to reach the Loop, stopping in the Hyde Park neighborhood along the way.

The new, single-track Monon Corridor splits off the main line on the Indiana side of the state border, climbing onto an elevated embankment. The Hammond Gateway station, which opened in 2024 a few blocks east, has a ground-level platform for the main branch and an elevated platform on the embankment for the new service. Passengers can use a new station house and parking lot south of the embankment.

Hegewisch is separated from the rest of Chicago by the Calumet River and large tracts of active and abandoned industrial properties. Aside from the South Shore Line, the only other public transit connection to the rest of the city is CTA Route 30/South Chicago, which connects to the Metra Electric Line’s South Chicago branch and the Red ‘L’ Line at the 69th Street station.

CTA has discussed extending the Red Line to Hegewisch, but ultimately decided to only extend it as far as the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood farther west.

While most Monon Corridor trains aren’t scheduled to travel past the Hammond Gateway station, the schedule is set up so that Monon riders have time to transfer the Chicago-bound main line train, and the riders coming from Chicago would have at least 15 minutes to catch the train heading toward Dyer.

For riders who, for example, want to get from Dyer to Michigan City, Ind., the connection is much shorter, but a transfer is possible.

The rush-hour trains will travel between Dyer and Chicago, skipping the Hammond Gateway Station entirely.

For Hegewisch riders heading Downtown in the morning, the new schedule will add five more options, with trains stopping in the neighborhood at 5:09, 5:44., 6:32, 7:10 and 7:59 a.m.

For riders commuting Downtown, it will add a 6:02 p.m. option, along with the 4:52 p.m. and 5:22 p.m. Loop-bound trains.

For Hegewisch riders heading home in the afternoon, Monon Corridor trains will add four options, with trains leaving Millennium Station at 3:30, 4:49. 5:40 and 6:15 p.m. The 4:06 p.m. train to Dyer skips Hegewisch.

Commuters returning from Hegewisch will get a 5:01 p.m. option between the 4:52 p.m. and 5:22 p.m. Loop-bound trains.

This will have the net effect of nearly doubling the number of rush-hour options for commuters traveling Downtown in the morning and returning home in the evening.

It will also create shorter delays. Under the current schedule, riders must wait anywhere between 12 and 39 minutes during rush hour. Under the new schedule, riders will usually have to wait between 10 and 20 minutes, though there are still some longer gaps.

Why Monon Corridor

Aside from Hammond Gateway station, the new branch will stop at 173rd Street in Hammond, near Ridge Road and Manor Avenue in Munster, and near Main Street, which forms the border between Munster and Dyer.

Fares on the new branch will follow the same fare zone structure as the rest of the South Shore Line. The South Hammond Station will be in Fare Zone 4, while the Munster Ridge and Munster/Dyer stations will be in Fare Zone 5. In other words, Hegewisch riders traveling to South Hammond would pay $5.75, and $6.75 to travel to Munster and Dyer. For riders traveling from Hyde Park, the fares would be $7.50 and $8, respectively, while riders traveling from the Loop would pay $7.75 and $8.25, respectively.

The Monon Corridor name refers to the old railroad line and a trail that replaced it.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District took advantage of the existing right of way for the downtown Hammond to Dyer portion of the line. The agency plans to dub the Hammond to South Bend section of the main line “Lakeshore Corridor.”

Plans for the branch line, which was originally called the “West Lake Corridor” go back to the early 2000s. At the time, NICTD was looking for ways to better serve the growing population in Lake and Porter counties, where public transit has historically been lacking.

The only train service that exists in western Lake County is Amtrak’s long-distance Cardinal train that stops in Dyer, a few blocks south of the future Munster/Dyer station, three days a week.

The Hammond Transit System used to have service in south Hammond and Munster, as well as a route that connected downtown Hammond to Whiting and Chicago’s East Side neighborhood. In 2010, a regional entity called Northwest Indiana Regional Bus Authority assumed control of that system, with the goal of growing bus service throughout Lake County. It was able to expand service to Dyer, but the

expansion didn’t last. The entire system shut down in 2012 because RBA couldn’t secure long-term funding.

Since then, Gary Public Transportation Corp., which traditionally provided transit in Gary and the neighboring towns, tried to fill the void. Route R4 restored the Hammond-to-Munster connection, and, since 2024, Route R6 restored service between downtown Hammond and Whiting. However, neither of those routes operates on Sunday, and they only run once every two hours on Saturdays.

Monon Corridor will have the same schedule on both weekends, and will start earlier and stop much later.

The connection to Dyer remains elusive, and GPTC spokesperson David Wright previously told Chronicle Media that service to Chicago was off the table because the municipal corporation wasn’t authorized to operate outside of Indiana.

Today, Munster and south Hammond riders need to transfer between R4 and R6 to reach the Hammond Gateway Station. Pace suburban bus Route 364, which connects to both R4 and R6 in downtown Hammond, serves the Hegewisch station on w