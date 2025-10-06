ICE protesters say that they were fired upon outside Broadview facility

Karen Dobner is more determined than ever to protest ICE’s presence in the Chicago area.

On Oct. 4, the Oswego resident went to the designated protest area outside the gate of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Broadview for the first time to express her outrage at the agency’s action.

She said she wound up being shot with pepper balls. She said she was about 300 feet from the ICE border fence in a designated protest area, when, without warning, ICE officers fired into the small group of protesters.

“I’m like ‘If you think you’re making me go away by shooting me, you’re out of your mind,. Now, I’m here in your ear,. Now, you’re not going to get rid of me and my megaphone,” Dobner said a few hours after the Oct. 4 morning incident. “You think I’m going away now? Hell no.”

The former Aurora resident said she decided to go to the Broadview facility after watching the news and seeing what is happening at the detention site.

“I have a very cushy, beautiful life,” Dobner said, “and I feel guilty every day because of my beautiful life. I said, ‘Karen, stop being selfish. Get over there and start doing the right thing, your civic duty.”

Dobner said she thought about bringing her gas mask, but couldn’t find it and “never imagined I would need it.”

“Emotionally, it was shocking, I cried,” Dobner recounted about being shot. “It’s heartbreaking. I’m not so much scared as heartbroken, heartbroken that this is happening. It just breaks my heart, but I’ll tell you what, they picked on the wrong lady. They picked on the wrong lady because now this will be my mission.”

Michael Sowards, who has been traveling the country since the end of 2024 going to anti-ICE protest,s backed up Dobner’s statements about ICE opening fire on protesters.

“They shot me five or six times in the back with pepper balls” said the Seattle resident, who marked Oct. 4 as his fourth straight day protesting at the Broadview detention center.

“I don’t like what they’re doing,” Sowards said of ICE’s actions.

Clara Bailey stood at the detention facility’s front gate and yelled to ICE agents, “You are on the wrong side of history.”

Bailey said she was protesting the afternoon of Oct. 4 because “I have a moral compass.”

“I have basic human empathy,” the Orland Park resident said. “What they’re doing is wrong, it’s unconstitutional, it is illegal. They’re kidnapping people. They’re not showing them their basic constitutional rights. They’re deporting people who are both U.S. citizens and not. Either way is illegal, the way that they’re being treated, It’s just not right; it’s not.

“It’s disgusting. It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking, and these are our friends, our families, our loved ones, our neighbors, people who have done nothing but good for this country and who deserve to be here because this is a nation of immigrants.”

She said everyone except Native Americans is a descendant of an immigrant.

“That was supposed to be the premise of this country and they’re following blind loyalty to a dictator, not the Constitution which is what they’re supposed to be doing,” she said.

Bailey, who works in Chicago, said it is important for people to stand up and back immigrants.

“It’s important that we all come together and support each other, support the people who can’t speak up for themselves right now or who are scared, who have a right to be scared who are being threatened and intimidated,” Bailey said. “So we’re here to show support for them and for what’s right.”

An Arlington Heights resident, who asked only to be identified as “Taz,”said while standing outside the detention center gate she saw a person in a wheelchair and blindfolded being wheeled into an ambulance.

“I think it’s really important that the American people and all of the world knows that this is how people are being treated in this center and in centers all over this country,” Taz said. “It’s not just here.”

She said it is important for people to make their voices heard on this issue.

“It’s really important that people with the body politic like me, a white lady, come out here because we can’t let them change the narrative that it’s a race thing, that only the Black and brown people are coming out or that it’s a crime thing. It’s got nothing to do with that,” Taz said. “It’s more important for white people to come out and to show solidarity with the communities that are being frickin’ terrorized right now,

“They attacked (Chicago’s) South Shore in the middle of the night, terrorizing both the Black and the brown community. It’s well known that the South Shore is a predominately Black community. Like Black people haven’t had enough terrorism from this country. They’ve got to have more?”

She said people being brought to the detention center are not criminals.

“We need to stop dehumanizing them and treating them like they’re frickin’ animals,” Taz said. “They’re human beings. They have hearts and eyes and ears, like we do, like our mothers do, like our children do. It’s enough.

Taz said working close to the Broadview facility, she stops by to protest when she can.

“We’ve got to stand up, all of us in every community, and show solidarity with each other. That’s the only way that anyone’s going to make it in this world,” she said.

Arrests

Five protesters were arrested on Oct. 3 and 4 outside the Broadview facility.

Of the 10 people arrested over the two days, nine were booked by Illinois State Police. The exception was Ezra Imes, 27, who was arrested Oct. 3 by Broadview police and charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.

On Oct. 3, Illinois State Police charged four people with resisting arrest and obstruction:

Rafael Menon, 20

Audrey Gladson, 32

Eman Abdehadi, 36

Tricia Black, no age available

On Oct. 4, Illinois State Police charge five people with resisting arrest and obstruction:

Charles Burns, 36

Jack Finnegan, 36

James Bittler, 38

Rhea Pribla-Balsley, 49

Michael McClellan, 51

South Shore raid

Following reports of children being zip tied, separated from their parents and detained for several hours on Thursday at an apartment building in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker directed the state’s Department of Child and Family Services and the state’s Department of Homeland Security to provide support services and evaluate the treatment of children involved.

“I am directing state agencies to coordinate support for the innocent children and families impacted by this event and determine any formal steps or investigation that the state should initiate to hold federal agents accountable,” said Pritzker.

As part of the directive, DCFS and IDHS will engage community-based partners to support families in the impacted building to ensure they are connected to resources. DCFS will make contact with impacted families and children to gather information about the incident. State officials said if DCFS receives allegations of suspected abuse or neglect by federal agents, the state will take formal steps to pursue every possible avenue to ensure the safety and well-being of children including collaborating with local law enforcement as necessary.

“Imagine being a child awakened in the middle of the night by a Black Hawk helicopter landing in your neighborhood. Imagine an armed stranger forcibly removing you from your bed, zip-tying your hands, separating you from your family, and detaining you in a dark van for hours. This didn’t happen in a country with an authoritarian regime – it happened here in Chicago. It happened in the United States of America – a country that should be a bastion of freedom, hope, and the rights of our people as guaranteed by the Constitution,” Pritzker said. “Military-style tactics should never be used on children in a functioning democracy.

“As more details emerge, I am appalled by the reports of excessive use of force against children as well as many innocent bystanders who were punished simply for residing in that building.”

DHS: Border Patrol agents attacked

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that Border Patrol law enforcement officers were ambushed Saturday by “domestic terrorists” that rammed federal agents with their vehicles.

DHS said Marimar Martinez, who was driving one of the vehicles, was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and has a history of posting federal agents’ private information online.

She was in the custody of the FBI after being shot by Border Patrol agents and getting medical treatment at a local hospital.

Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, the alleged driver of another vehicle in the ramming, has been apprehended, according to DHS.

The scene became increasingly violent as more “domestic terrorists” gathered and began throwing smoke, gas, rocks and bottles at DHS law enforcement, according to DHS officials.

They said another “domestic terrorist” was arrested for assaulting a Border Patrol agent at the scene.

Homeland Security said following Pritzker’s refusal to allow local police to help secure the scene, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem deployed special operations teams to restore law and order.

DHS officials said that as ICE agents were responding to the shooting, a “domestic terrorist” followed them and rammed their vehicle in an attempt to run them off the road. The unnamed individual has been arrested and is in custody, according to Homeland Security.

An ICE vehicle popped a tire and was mobbed by “domestic terrorists, forcing law enforcement to abandon the vehicle for their ow safety,” DHS officials said. “The vehicle was significantly damaged.”

DHS said several Border Patrol agents were sent to a local hospital with various injuries.

“These attacks on our brave law enforcement officers must end,” Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said. “Secretary Noem has taken action to deploy additional resources to restore law and order.

“We will not allow domestic terrorists to attack our law enforcement. If you lay a hand on law enforcement, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”