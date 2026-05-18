Illinois farmers react to strait closure, price spikes

BLOOMINGTON – As of early May, Illinois farmers are still being pummeled by soaring input prices, including diesel fuel and fertilizer costs associated with the U.S.-Israel war against Iran and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping channel for energy products.

While many farmers had purchased their spring 2026 fertilizers last fall, all growers are looking ahead with trepidation to booking their more expensive – some say cost-prohibitive – 2027 applications.

More immediately, farmers are feeling the pinch of higher prices for diesel fuel needed to operate their machinery.

Illinois farm commodity groups and the Illinois Farm Bureau have joined with industry leaders to call on Congress and the Trump administration to deliver solutions for saving the teetering U.S. farm economy.

In a May 8 email, IFB President Philip Nelson told Chronicle Media: “Our leaders are actively engaging with Congress and the Administration to pursue long-term solutions that help farmers navigate today’s challenging agricultural economy. IFB remains committed to supporting policies that ensure reliable access to essential inputs like fertilizer and fuel, while protecting the long-term viability of farm operations across Illinois.”

Fertilizers

Fertilizer costs in Central Illinois have risen significantly following the onset of the Middle East conflict, the latest Illinois Production Cost Report (https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/3195) confirmed.

“Higher fertilizer prices caused by the Iran Conflict will have impacts in 2026, particularly on farms that had not purchased as much of their nitrogen needs prior to March. Those farms will likely have much higher costs than those farms that pre-priced nitrogen,” reported University of Illinois farmdoc economists Gary Schnitkey, Nick Paulson and Carl Zulauf on May.

“Based on April pricing compared to the six months prior to the conflict, costs have increased by more than $20 per acre. While many producers may see smaller impacts in 2026 due to pre-purchased inputs, the full effect of these price increases will be felt in 2027,” the economists said in an article published to farmdocDAILY.com, “Fertilizer Cost Increases Resulting from the Iran Conflict.”

Around 67 percent of Midwest farmers indicated they purchased their 2026 spring fertilizers in the fall of 2025. Prices had already risen since 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). “As a result, a larger share of Midwestern farmers reported being able to secure the inputs they need before recent price increases. Even with higher pre-booking rates, nearly one in three Midwestern farmers still report entering the season without securing all of their fertilizer needs,” said AFBF economist Faith Parum.

Anhydrous ammonia averaged $828 per ton from September 2025 through February 2026. By April 17 of this year, however, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service reported an average price of $1,123 per ton. Similarly, 28-percent nitrogen solution prices rose significantly over the same period, increasing from $436 per ton for September-to-February to $543 per ton as of May 1 – a spike of 24.5 percent.

“Farmers who had not yet priced nitrogen inputs will face a cost disadvantage relative to those who purchased earlier. As a result, the overall impact of the 2026 price increases will be uneven,” the farmdoc economists said. “Some farmers with unpriced nitrogen may consider switching acreage from corn to soybeans to reduce nitrogen costs. At that point, changes in corn and soybean prices may enter into decisions as well.”

All farms will face the brunt of higher prices in 2027, leading to consideration of adjustments such as lowering application rates, switching to anhydrous ammonia, and moving applications to post-plant. Moreover, another round of inflation in all farm inputs should be anticipated.”

Diesel fuel

Farm diesel prices have increased 46 percent since the end of February, raising costs for fieldwork, fertilizer transport and irrigation during both planting and growing seasons, according to the Farm Bureau. Diesel is now averaging about $5.65 per gallon nationally, only about 20 cents away from a new all-time record high, noted Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. At an average price of $6.01 per gallon in Illinois last week, the state’s farmers are paying as much or more for diesel than anyone in the nation.

The January 2026 retail average price for diesel was $3.52 per gallon, the May 5 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows. The price increase for diesel fuel raises farmers’ costs for fieldwork, fertilizer transport and irrigation during both planting and growing seasons. Economists estimate that with an average of 2-to-6 gallons of diesel used per acre by farmers, a 500-acre row crop operation could face an additional $4,500 in fuel costs this year.

In addition, a Soy Transportation Coalition report states that a grain elevator that handles 6 million bushels will have to pay almost $100,000 more for fuel in 2026.

“Diesel powers the tractors, planters, sprayers, and grain-handling equipment needed to grow a crop,” said National Corn Growers Association economists Krista Swanson and Gretchen Kuck. “Many farms use thousands of gallons of diesel fuel to plant and manage their crops, so a per-gallon swing is magnified many times over for an individual farm’s budget. When those budgets are already penciling out in the red, fuel spikes can quickly widen losses and tighten working capital.”

Summary

While motorists are already experiencing the fallout from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the cumulative effect of higher input prices paid by farmers will ultimately be felt by the consumer in the form of higher grocery prices at the supermarket.

Meanwhile, the future of many struggling farms remains uncertain, with 94 percent of respondents to an April AFBF survey reporting their financial situation has worsened or remained the same since last year. Nearly six in 10 farmers reported worsening finances, reflecting rising fertilizer and fuel costs during spring planting and underscoring the urgent need for immediate economic assistance to survive.

The AFBF found that farm bankruptcies have surged 46 percent since January 1, 2025, with the crisis most severe in the Midwest and Southeast. Across the Midwest, farm bankruptcies have risen an additional 70 percent since January 1, 2026, according to RFD-TV, with 8 reported in Illinois before March 12. Total U.S. farm debt is projected to reach a record $624.7 billion in 2026, said the USDA-ARS.

“Poor financial conditions going into this growing season impacted planting and purchasing decisions, and as a result, rapidly changing fertilizer and fuel market price volatility impacted farmers across the country in different ways – as confirmed by our survey,” said Parum.