Arrest made in Carpentersville arson

An Indiana man has been charged in connection with a November arson in Carpentersville.

Garland McGhee, 30, of Gary, was arrested Wednesday in Indiana.

On Nov. 29, Carpentersville police officers and fire personnel responded to a fire at 104 Meadowdale Court, which left the entire building a total loss and displaced 24 families.

Kevin Stankowitz, Carpentersville interim chief of police, said that from the outset, department detectives treated the incident as a priority due to the severity of the offense, the level of property damage, and the potential risk to public safety. Detectives conducted a comprehensive investigation that included scene processing, evidence analysis, witness interviews, and coordination with partner agencies, according to the interim chief.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and approved charges against McGhee of:

Aggravated arson, a Class X felony

Residential arson, a Class 1 felony

Arson to real and personal property, a Class 2 felony

Criminal damage with fire or explosives (damage exceeding $100,000), a Class 2 felony

On Wednesday, Carpentersville detectives, working in partnership with the Indiana Department of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Chicago Field Office, located and arrested McGhee. Law enforcement officers took him into custody without incident.

Stankowitz said the Police Department recognizes the exceptional diligence, persistence, and professionalism demonstrated by its detectives throughout the investigation. Their efforts, combined with strong inter-agency cooperation, proved critical to identifying the offender and securing a successful resolution, he said.

“This investigation remains a strong example of the department’s commitment to holding offenders accountable and protecting the community thorough investigative work and collaborative law enforcement partnerships,” Stankowitz said.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.