Aurora area tourism contributes to Illinois’ record visitor spending

The greater Aurora area had a $268 million economic impact while directly supporting 3,000 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry during 2022, according to a global tourism research firm.

Data from Tourism Economics announced recently that tourism also contributed $13 million in local tax revenues for the region, which included portions of Kane, Kendall and DuPage counties served by the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Tourism Economics measured the number of visitors as well as impact on Illinois’ economy.

Locally, the Fox Valley Park District’s Stuart Sports Complex was one of the big drivers and has emerged as one of the Midwest’s top destinations for youth and amateur sports.

Stuart, a 380-acre facility located in Montgomery, welcomed more than 660,000 players, coaches and spectators to weekend baseball and soccer tournaments during Stuart’s 2022 athletic season, which ran April 1 through Oct. 31.

“It’s wonderful to see robust participation in youth sports — a healthy pathway for kids to develop and grow physically, while adopting important life values through the spirit of competition,” said Jim Pilmer, FVPD executive director.

“With the popularity of weekend tournaments, which assists in operating costs, our athletics grounds maintenance team strives to deliver premium playing surfaces and game day experiences to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who pass through Stuart each year and, in turn, enjoy an impressive lineup of local attractions and accommodations during their stay.”

Last month, Governor JB Pritzker announced that Illinois welcomed 111 million visitors last year, representing 14 million additional travelers over 2021.

In addition, visitor spending surged to $44 billion in 2022 — $12 billion over calendar year 2021 and 97 percent of record 2019 levels — and the highest-ever hotel revenue figures in FY23 ($308 million) — surpassing the pre-pandemic record in FY19.

As a result of tourist spending and visits in 2022, the overall economic impact — which includes indirect and induced impacts — amounted to $78 billion, a 30 percent increase from 2021 figures ($60 billion).

“Tourism is a key economic driver for our state, contributing to the growth of small businesses while generating jobs for our local communities,” said Kristin Richards, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “Illinois has made unprecedented investments in travel and tourism and we’re excited to build upon this record-breaking progress as we continue to promote Illinois and support the industry.”

“From iconic road trips and scenic drives to family-friendly attractions, thrilling outdoor adventures and picturesque state parks, Illinois is full of extraordinary and diverse experiences that attract visitors from around the world,” said Daniel Thomas, Deputy Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism. “Our state’s award-winning tourism campaign, ‘Middle of Everything,’ launched in 2022, has resulted in an enormous return on investment with every $1 spent on the campaign generating $10 in state and local tax revenue.”

According to data reported by areas in the Aurora Area CVB certified service region, the Kane County portion generated travel expenditures totaling $115.22 million (30 percent increase) and local tax revenue of $6.8 million (25 percent increase).

The DuPage County area reported $50.82 million in travel expenditures, up 33 percent, while local tax revenue generated was $3 million, a 22 percent increase. Kendall County areas had $93.5 million in travel expenditures (up 30 percent) and $3.2 million in local tax revenue of $3.2 million (up 18 percent).

The Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the region as a premier overnight destination and is comprised of 10 communities: Aurora, Batavia, Big Rock, Hinckley, Montgomery, North Aurora, Oswego, Plano, Sugar Grove, and Yorkville.