Aurora celebrates opening of Andy Warhol exhibit

Hundreds danced the night away at Aurora’s kick-off to its Color Me Warhol Summer Experience with a special Studio 54 Celebration in the heart of downtown on Thursday, June 8.

The exhibit, which now features several outdoor art installations and two indoor galleries, focuses on Warhol and pop art.

Mayor Richard Irvin, dressed in authentic 70’s clothes, hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony followed by performances by a Michael Jackson impersonator who had the young and old mimicking his moves and two hours of oldies but goodies songs from the Studio 54 era.

There were food trucks, restaurant deals, and arts & crafts for the kids.

Aurora is one of 26 cities in DuPage County and the greater Fox Valley area participating in the Warhol Summer Experience inspired by the College of DuPage’s new Andy Warhol exhibit. The regional approach to art and marketing is aimed at increasing tourism and business.

“Nobody does it like Aurora,” said Diana Martinez, executive director of the College of DuPage’s McAnich Center for the Arts and the visionary beyond this summer’s regional experience. “Wow, Wow, Wow. Tonight is beyond expectations. Aurora is filled with artists and a city government that supports the arts.”

Warhol-inspired art in Aurora will remain on display throughout the summer. Aurora will host two more Studio 54 on Stolp Celebration, the next one on Thursday, July 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the final one will be held on what would have been Warhol’s 95th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

.