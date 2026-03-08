Aurora man faces gunrunning charges

An Aurora man has been charged with flooding area streets with firearms and devices that he 3-D printed.

Daniel Curry, 42, faces 72 criminal counts related to gunrunning, illegally possessing silencers and machine-gun conversion devices, and unlawfully possessing firearms and receivers without serial numbers.

Curry faces:

One count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison

Two counts of gunrunning, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison

Six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison

12 counts of unlawful use of a weapon silencer, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison

One count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony

16 counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in prison

11 counts of unlawful sale of unserialized firearms and receivers, a Class 4 felony

One count of unlawful sale of unseralized frame, a Class 4 felony

One count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony

11 counts of possession of an unserialized firearm, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

10 counts of possession of an unserialized receiver, a Class A misdemeanor

“These charges are the result of a collaborative effort between my office, federal authorities and local law enforcement agencies to address gun trafficking and violence in our community,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “I will not stop working to hold individuals accountable for making our communities less safe by selling illegal devices that have been used to evade regulation and inflict as much carnage as possible.”

Raoul’s office alleges that between September and January, Curry took part in the illegal sale of eight firearms in DuPage and Kane counties.

Raoul said Curry was arrested after a search warrant executed Feb. 3 in Aurora uncovered evidence that he utilized a 3-D printing device to make machine-gun conversion devices, which turn semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns and are illegal under Illinois law. The Illinois Attorney’s General’s Office shared information about Curry’s arrest and charges on Tuesday.

Curry was allegedly found to be in possession of six machine-gun conversion devices, silencers and many unserialized firearms and receivers. Law enforcement authorities said Curry was also in possession of 50 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and more than 200 grams of a substance containing dimethyltryptamine, a hallucinogenic compound.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives referred the case to Raoul’s office following an investigation by the ATF, and Aurora and Naperville police departments.

“Illegal machine-gun conversion devices pose a grave threat to our communities and can turn a single shooting incident into a mass casualty event,” said ATF Chicago Field Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon. “ATF is proud to partner with the office of the Illinois attorney general and our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate and hold those responsible for the proliferation of these devices accountable.”

“This case underscores the evolving and serious threat posed by illegally manufactured firearms, machine-gun conversion devices and unregulated weapons trafficking in our region,” said Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas. “The misuse of emerging technology to produce or alter these types of devices outside of legal safeguards and oversight presents a clear danger to our community.

“I’m proud of the work of our Aurora police investigators and grateful for the strong collaboration with the ATF, Naperville Police Department, Attorney General’s Office, and Kane and DuPage state’s attorney’s offices. We will continue working with our local, state and federal partners to address illegal firearm activity and protect our neighborhoods”

“The allegations that Mr. Curry was flooding our streets with illegal firearms and devices that he 3-D printed himself, that turn semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns, are extremely alarming,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “I commend Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his office for their ongoing commitment to public safety and I am proud to partner with his office to remove these illegal weapons from our communities.”

“These charges send a clear message that illegal gun trafficking will not be tolerated in Illinois,” said Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser. “Illegally obtained firearms fuel shootings, endanger families and destabilize entire neighborhoods by placing deadly weapons in the hands of those who shouldn’t have access to them.

“I commend the ATF for its diligent investigation and appreciate the Attorney General’s Office for its commitment to aggressively prosecuting those who drive gun violence in our communities.”

Raoul’s Statewide Grand Jury Bureau is authorized by statute to prosecute multi-county cases involving drugs, money laundering, guns or electronics. Working with state and federal counterparts, the bureau focuses on complex, often large-scale organized criminal activity.