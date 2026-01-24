Aurora police fatally shoot resident

Aurora police fatally shot a suspect Wednesday.

At 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aurora Police Telecommunications received a call for a person with a weapon/battery on the 300 block of South Broadway.

Officers responded to the area where a man was barricaded and armed with a weapon. When responding officers encountered the man, he displayed a knife.

Aurora police fired and the man sustained at least one gunshot wound, according to a police spokesman.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the man until the Aurora Fire Department’s paramedics arrived on the scene, according to Aurora Public Safety Media Manager Jim Levicki.

He said Aurora Fire Department personnel continued providing emergency medical care to the man.

The 27-year-old suspect died four hours later from his injuries.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office took custody of the man identified as a Temesgen Welendreyas of Aurora. An autopsy was conducted Friday.

The preliminary cause of death was attributed to gunshot wounds. Toxicology samples have been collected and sent for further forensic analysis.

In accordance with protocol, the involved officers were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the officers’ actions.

While the investigation is ongoing, police are encouraging the public to come forward with any information. Relevant details can be directed to the Aurora’s Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.