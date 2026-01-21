Aurora police shoot suspect

Aurora police shot a suspect this afternoon.

At 12:35 p.m., Aurora Police Telecommunications received a call for a person with a weapon/battery on the 300 block of South Broadway.

Officers responded to the area and a man was barricaded and armed with a weapon. When responding officers encountered the man, he displayed a knife.

Aurora police fired and the man sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the man until the Aurora Fire Department’s paramedics arrived on the scene, according to Aurora Public Safety Media Manager Jim Levicki.

He said Aurora Fire Department personnel continued providing emergency medical care to the man.

In accordance with protocol, the involved officers were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the officers’ actions.

While the investigation is ongoing, police are encouraging the public to come forward with any information. Relevant details can be directed to the Aurora’s Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.