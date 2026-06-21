Aurora shows off expanded RiverEdge Park

Dan Barreiro vividly recalls what the area north of downtown Aurora along the Fox River once looked like.

It was not a pretty sight.

“As a youngster growing up in Aurora, I remember traveling down North Broadway in the ’70s and ’80s and it looks much different now,” said Barreiro, now a 1st Ward Aurora alderman. “Back then across the street there were a lot of old buildings that were demolished and the Roundhouse was barely standing.”

That once moribund stretch of Illinois Route 25 now features the landmark Roundhouse restaurant complex, a hotel, the Aurora Transportation Center and a soon-to-open apartment building.

But most notable is one of the city’s crown jewels — a revamped and expanded Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park outdoor entertainment space and park.

Located at 350 N. Broadway on the river’s east bank, the 30-acre park officially reopened on June 18 to conclude a $16 million project that closed the venue for a year while space was expanded and amenities added for both visitors and performers.

Several hundred people were on hand for the late afternoon ribbon-cutting and backstage peek, held under sunny skies accompanied by puffy clouds.

The sparkling and spacious park is named for Weisner, the late Aurora mayor and prime mover in its development.

“I’ve been watching this project grow since I was an alderman on the council,” said Aurora Mayor John Laesch. “It’s been exciting to see it come to life in the past few months.

“Thanks to the Weisner administration who put the pieces together to build RiverEdge Park and supported by Mayor Bob O’Connor as well. Planning for this RiverEdge expansion was begun under Mayor (Richard) Irvin and completed by my administration.”

Laesch said the next objective would be increased parking, targeting properties north of RiverEdge as possible sites.

The expansion project included increased capacity by up to 1,500 people, a new entrance and new restrooms and a beverage pavilion. There’s also a new sponsor sky deck, upgraded sound systems and two video boards.

A new backstage building features a series of dressing rooms and amenities for performers.

The City of Aurora owns and operates RiverEdge Park while the Aurora Civic Center Authority manages and programs the performance space.

ACCA also owns and operates the Paramount Theatre, Copley Theatre, North Island Center and the Paramount School of the Arts.

Tim Rater, ACCA president and CEO, said the expanded RiverEdge Park will help keep Aurora in the mix in competition with other Chicago area venues as it continues to help enhance downtown as a destination for residents and visitors.

“This ribbon-cutting ceremony is the result of years of planning, coordination and a strong partnership with the City of Aurora,” Rater said in a statement. “We are looking forward to continuing to build on each other’s successes, further revitalizing the city’s downtown and promoting Aurora as a hub for engaging live entertainment.”

RiverEdge Park wasted no time getting back to business with the city’s annual Blues on the Fox, a daylong series of performances kicking off the summer concert season on June 21.

Other summer schedule highlights include: The Beach Boys, Cheap Trick, Poi Dog Pondering and more.

RiverEdge also serves as a community park and as host for events like the free Independence Day fireworks on July 3 and $2 Movies in the Park. It is also expected to host the seasonal Christkindlmarket starting in late November.