Aurora stops public events at city hall, visits to zoo, golf course and museums

Out of an abundance of caution, the city of Aurora is extending its previously announced restrictions of public use of City properties to include public visits at the city’s zoo, golf course, museums and airport.

Effective, Saturday, March 14, general public visits and tours will be suspended for 30 days at the Phillips Park Zoo, the Phillips Park Golf Course, the Aurora Municipal Airport and City-run museums, including the Aurora GAR Memorial Hall and the David L. Pierce Art and History Center.

In collaboration with the city of Aurora, both the SciTech Hands On Museum and the Aurora Regional Fire Museum in downtown Aurora, will also be closed to the public for the next 30 days.

“These are all temporary actions for the good of the whole as we navigate the constantly-evolving COVID-19 coronavirus crisis,” said Mayor Richard C. Irvin. “We will assess the restrictions throughout the month and make adjustments as necessary.”

As announced earlier, for the next month, the city of Aurora is also:

prohibiting all public events held at City Hall and on city properties;

limiting Aurora City Council meetings to no more than 50 audience members and moving city council meetings, including committees, to the city council chamber;

canceling meetings for all city boards and commissions not essential to daily city governance;

postponing all city-organized large gatherings.

The city has also posted prevention information and additional resources related to COVID-19 on its website www.aurora-il.org/health.