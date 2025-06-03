Aurora Township pedestrian killed

A 42-year-old Aurora man died Monday morning after being hit by a van while walking along a foggy roadway.

Deputies from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident at 4:20 a.m. Monday near Farnsworth and Summit avenues in Aurora Township.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a white 2017 GMC work van was traveling southbound on Farnsworth when it hit a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the roadway along the fog line.

The pedestrian, identified as Samson Isom, a resident of the first block of Farnsworth in Aurora, was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the van, identified as Kyle Zalusky, 36, a resident of the 1000 block of Daisy Street in Aurora, was transported to Ascension Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Aurora Police Department and Aurora Township Fire Department assisted on the scene. The Kane County Drone Team assisted with the accident investigation.

No citations have been issued.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is probing the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the crash is urged to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.